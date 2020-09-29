Ready at Bexley: Coaches expect few surprises in matchup of Silver Knights, Lions

Two coaches who know each other very well will meet when Ready travels to Bexley to close the regular season on Friday, Oct. 2.

Ready coach Joel Cutler was an assistant when second-year Lions coach Mike Golden led the Upper Arlington program, and Cutler knows what to expect from a Golden-coached team -- a focus on fundamentals.

“They have a savvy staff who does their due diligence for the kids,” said Cutler, whose team improved to 3-2 overall with a 42-17 victory over Whitehall on Sept. 24. “I see their kids getting better fundamentally every week, and that’s a testament to the kids and the coaching staff.”

The Lions lost to Harvest Prep 46-20 on Sept. 25 in a MSL-Ohio Division game to fall to 0-4 both overall and in the league.

Bexley’s Noah Lyons rushed for 89 yards and one touchdown on 18 carries against the Warriors, and quarterback Will Cordle was 13 of 27 passing for 160 yards with two touchdowns and one interception. Michael Agriesti caught four passes for 63 yards and one score.

“The scores and the finals don’t really show how far this team has come,” Cutler said. “They will be sound with their alignment and fundamental in their pursuit of football and tackle as well as they can in space.”

The Silver Knights had 272 total yards, with 262 coming on the ground, against Whitehall. Ready trailed 17-10 at the half.

Tyrese Hudson led the way with 161 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 17 carries. Brian Fitzsimmons added 94 yards on 13 carries. Quarterback Darius Parham had 9 yards in eight carries but scored twice.

“Joel was an assistant for me at UA and I know what to expect from him,” Golden said. “They’re a run-first team with wing-T concepts. They do a lot of power running and misdirection. They’ll be a challenge for us.”

Week 6

READY at BEXLEY

•When: 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 2

•Last meeting: 2019, Ready 35-14

•Ready (3-2) to date: Lost to Liberty Union 7-6; defeated Buckeye Valley 20-6; def. Columbus Academy 33-7; lost to Harvest Prep 18-15; def. Whitehall 42-17

•Bexley (0-4, 0-4 in MSL-Ohio) to date: Lost to Liberty Union 42-9; lost to Buckeye Valley 31-26; lost to Columbus Academy 31-7; lost to Harvest Prep 46-20

•Top Silver Knights: Aiden Aiello (DB/WR), Cael Dent (OL/DL), Brian Fitzsimmons (RB), Tyrese Hudson (RB/WR/DB), Cole Matthews (TE/LB), Jacob Metz (LB), JeJuan McGowan (WR/DB), Darius Parham (QB/DB) and Sage Tilley (DB)

•Top Lions: Michael Agriesti (WR/DB), Tommy Bloebaum (WR/QB/DB), Tom Brown (RB/WR/DB), Will Cordle (QB/DB), Joe Callaghan (OL/DL), Noah Lyons (RB/LB), Phillip Martin (OL/DL), Sam Powers (K), Grant Sheridan (RB/LB) and Jonathan Spiess (DB)