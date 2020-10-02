Bexley schools: Dan Good expected to be named interim superintendent

Chris Bournea

The Bexley City School District is saying farewell to Superintendent Kimberly Pietsch Miller and preparing to welcome former Columbus City Schools superintendent Dan Good as interim superintendent.

The board is expected to officially name Good as the district’s interim leader at its Oct. 6 meeting. Eastland-Fairfield Career & Technical Schools announced Miller was hired as its superintendent following a Sept. 30 special meeting of its board.

Miller is scheduled to begin her new job Oct. 7, Bill McGowan, Eastland-Fairfield’s president, said in a news release.

“Dr. Miller stood out as a candidate during the search process and the board is excited about her leading Eastland-Fairfield into this next chapter,” he said.

In transitioning to her new role, Miller said she would work with outgoing Eastland-Fairfield superintendent Bonnie Hopkins, who is retiring after 11 years.

“I respect the accomplishments that she has achieved and look forward to working with her in the coming weeks,” Miller said in an email. “Also, I am very proud of the work we have accomplished in Bexley. In just three years, we have developed and implemented a strategic plan, aligned our instruction around key goals, developed the Bexley Learner Profile, reorganized our structure to be more flexible and responsive, implemented instructional coaches, passed a levy, significantly improved our access to and implementation of instructional technology, developed a comprehensive and expansive 1:1 program technology device program, and opened the important conversations of mental health and racial inequities. I am also proud of the partnerships and collaborative manner in which we have developed programs and solved problems.”

Marlee Snowdon, Bexley’s school board president, also said Miller accomplished several key initiatives since taking over in 2017, especially leading the district through a successful campaign to pass a 9-mill operating levy last November.

“While doing all of these things, Dr. Miller was also passionate about addressing the social-emotional well-being of our students and created important conversations of mental health and racial inequities that will continue long after she is gone,” Snowdon said. “Her positive, ‘can-do’ spirit was an enormous benefit to our district and our community and I will miss working with her.”

Snowdon said the board voted 5-0 at a Sept. 17 special meeting to approve a consultation contract with Good through the Educational Services Center of Central Ohio at no additional cost to the district.

At the board’s Oct. 6 regular meeting, board members will consider Miller’s resignation and vote on a contract to hire Good as the district’s interim superintendent, Snowdon said.

“One of the many benefits of Dr. Good is that he is a very collaborative leader, and I think our community will be most impressed and pleased by his exceptional communication and engagement skills which will be helpful as we move forward to fill our superintendent’s role permanently,” Snowdon said.

Snowdon said the resolution scheduled for a vote would include a contract to pay Good on a monthly basis the same amount of total compensation Miller was paid. Miller’s annual salary was $165,000, with a 2% annual raise effective each Aug. 1.

Good served as Columbus City Schools superintendent from 2013 through the end of 2017. He also previously served as the superintendent of the Westerville and Wooster school districts.

“Once we have Dr. Good established as our interim, we will begin to discuss plans for finding a permanent superintendent but, for now, that conversation is premature,” Snowdon said. “We will look to produce a thoughtful and thorough approach to filling that position once we make sure Dr. Good is acclimated and all the business of running our district during this pandemic is going smoothly.”

The Oct. 6 meeting is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. via Zoom at bexleyschools.org.

