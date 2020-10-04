Police beat: Resident’s car listed as stolen

ThisWeek group

Bexley police said a resident on the 100 block of North Cassingham Road reported that sometime between Sept. 20 and Sept. 21, someone stole his car from his driveway.

In other recent Bexley police incident reports:

• A resident on the 900 block of North Cassingham Road reported someone stole items from multiple vehicles on Sept. 19.

• A resident on the 2500 block of Stanbery Drive reported someone attempted to enter his house Sept. 19 by cutting a window screen on the east side of the structure. The window was locked and entry was not gained.

• A resident on the first block of North Ardmore Road reported someone stole a political sign from her front yard between Sept. 17 and Sept. 18.

• A resident on the 2400 block of Fair Avenue reported that between Sept. 17 and Sept. 18 someone stole various items from a cardboard box left in the rear of his unlocked vehicle. The vehicle was parked on the garage apron at the rear of the residence.