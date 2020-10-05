Notebook: Bexley tennis team settles on postseason lineup

Coach Shelby Cheses has spent this season finding the right combinations for the Bexley girls tennis team.

The Lions, who were 8-6 overall before playing Upper Arlington’s B team on Sept. 30, finished fourth (4-3) in the MSL-Ohio Division behind champion Columbus Academy (7-0).

“I’ve mixed up the lineup at doubles and third singles trying to find the right fit,” Cheses said. “(Senior) Anna Brady has done well whether she was playing first or second doubles, and we moved her to third singles and she (was) 10-3 (on all courts before Sept. 30). She seems to be more comfortable playing singles.”

The Lions begin the postseason in a sectional Thursday, Oct. 8, and Saturday, Oct. 10, at Academy. The top four finishers in singles and doubles advance to the district tournament Oct. 15 and 17 at Academy.

At sectional, Brady will be paired with sophomore Ava Foster as the fourth seed in doubles. The doubles team of senior Stefanie Lehman and freshman Mia Ehrsam is seeded second.

Senior Sydney Elliott is the third seed in singles, and junior Audrey Bilotta and sophomore Leah Baumann also will play singles.

“We’re hoping Sydney can get through (to district),” Cheses said. “She’s done well for us this year, but she’s always going against the best the other team has to offer. That’s tough in our league.”

•Louie Berger led a balanced Bexley boys soccer team in scoring through seven games.

The junior forward had three goals for the Lions, who were 2-3-2 overall before playing Jonathan Alder on Oct. 1 and are 1-2-1 in the MSL-Ohio.

Senior midfielder Grant Nguyen and sophomore midfielder/forward James McCann both had two goals apiece. Freshman goalie Emmett Pliskin had three shutouts and had surrendered only one goal three times in the first seven games.

In a 2-1 loss to Grove City on Sept. 29, Berger scored and Pliskin had five saves.

•The Columbus School for Girls golf team had the top two performers and won a Division II sectional championship Sept. 28 at Blacklick Woods to advance to the district tournament Oct. 5 at Darby Creek.

The Unicorns finished first (346) ahead of Academy (366) and Newark Catholic (370), as the top three teams advanced to the district. The top team at district and the top individual not on that team qualify for the state tournament Oct. 16 and 17 at Ohio State’s Gray Course.

The Unicorns’ Kate Kramer shot a 74 for medalist honors at sectional, and teammate Caroline Kromalic was runner-up with an 83. Rounding out the CSG lineup were Emma Kim (90), Madi Kim (99) and Alley Werstler (101).

•The CSG tennis team had a singles player and doubles team seeded in the sectional that began Oct. 6 at Columbus Academy. The finals are Saturday, Oct. 10, at Academy.

The top four finishers in singles and doubles advance to district Oct. 15 and 17 at Academy.

Senior Sophia Vershinin was seeded third in singles, and junior Lane Sharfin and freshman Elizabeth Burgess were seeded fourth in doubles.

Also in the postseason lineup were senior McKenna Merriman and sophomore Lanie Klatt in singles and the doubles team of seniors Maya Garg and Emma Young.

•The St. Charles football team still was trying to find its rhythm after two games.

The Cardinals were 0-2 overall and in the CCL before playing Watterson on Oct. 2. Their first three games were postponed because of a delay in practices prompted by the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

St. Charles had been outscored 97-17 in its first two losses — 49-10 to Hartley on Sept. 18 and 48-7 to DeSales on Sept. 25.

Junior running back Fred Nimely had rushed for 101 yards and one touchdown on 29 carries through two games. He also had an interception return for a touchdown as a linebacker.

•Owen Karas finished first for the St. Charles cross country team during the Tiger race of the Tiger Invitational on Sept. 26 at Pickerington Central.

Karas won in 15 minutes, 56.93 seconds as the Cardinals placed fifth (158 points) of 12 teams behind champion Chillicothe Unioto (29).

Daniel Ferguson (37th, 18:22.13), Colin Hayter (40th, 18:30.58), William Ferris (46th, 18:41.72), Andrew Dunn (47th, 18:42.71), William Cromley (69th, 19:15.73) and Luke Blubaugh (79th, 19:47.74) also competed.

