Bexley’s October activities: Pans for fall festival, trick or treat announced

Chris Bournea

ThisWeek

Two fall traditions, Bexley’s Harvest Festival and the observance of trick or treat, will move forward in modified forms with safety guidelines to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

The Enchanted Harvest Walk, an alternate version of the Harvest Festival, is set for 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 22 on the grounds of Jeffrey Mansion, 165 N. Parkview Ave. The Harvest Festival usually features hay rides, games, a variety of food vendors and an Enchanted Walk where children can interact with volunteers dressed as characters from movie and TV shows.

This year’s festival has been scaled down to the Enchanted Walk, with oversize photograph depictions of superheroes and other characters. Bexley Recreation and Parks Department staff will distribute candy and trinkets and a food truck will provide snacks, recreation director Michael Price said.

Families will be required to register in advance at bexley.org/recreation to limit the number of participants.

“It’s a piece of what our Harvest Festival normally is,” Price said. “It allows us to do it with safety measures. Families will be socially distanced. It allows kids to have fun outside during the harvest season.”

The recreation department chose to focus on the Enchanted Walk because it typically has been one of the most popular activities of the festival each year, recreation supervisor Barb Greiner said.

“When we started the Harvest Festival, the Enchanted Walk was the main piece of it,” she said. “We’re going back to our roots and having the Enchanted Walk so everybody can be safe and come in, enjoy the walk and go home.”

Trick or treat will take place from 6 to 7 p.m. Oct. 29. The Bexley COVID-19 Task Force, which includes city officials, health professionals and community members, has issued the following safety guidelines for participation:

• Participants must wear masks that adhere to statewide mandates for face coverings.

• Trick-or-treaters must follow a one-way pedestrian pattern on each street.

• Trick-or-treaters should be accompanied by members of their household; large groups are not recommended.

• Residents who distribute candy should do so on the sidewalk as knocking on doors is discouraged.

• Participants are encouraged to use hand sanitizer.

For more information, go to bexley.org.

