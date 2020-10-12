Notebook: Columbus School for Girls golf team heading back to state

Experience helped the Columbus School for Girls golf team remain calm and win its second consecutive Division II district championship Oct. 5 at Darby Creek, earning another trip to state.

Coach Chris Ditello said the Unicorns' experience at state last season should bring about better performances when they play in the tournament Friday, Oct. 16, and Saturday, Oct. 17, at Ohio State’s Gray Course.

“Our top three all played at state last year,” Ditello said. “Mentally going into it, I don’t think they will get caught up and be in the awe of it. It was an overwhelming experience, but they got through it. They can use that knowledge to help the other girls be mentally ready to play there.”

The Unicorns shot 364 at district to finish ahead of Columbus Academy (374), Fairbanks (384), Lakewood (392), Newark Catholic (395) and Bloom-Carroll (397).

CSG advanced along with Newark Catholic's Anna Crumrine (79), who was medalist and the individual state qualifier.

Caroline Kromalic shot 88 to lead the Unicorns, followed by Emma Kim (89), Kate Kramer (91), Ally Werstler (96) and Madi Kim (98).

Last year, in its first state appearance since 2008, CSG shot 731 over the two rounds to finish 10th of 12 teams behind champion Lima Central Catholic (647).

Kramer led the Unicorns with a 170 to tie for 28th of 71 golfers. Kromalic shot 188 (tied for 51st) and Kim had a 193 (tied for 58th).

“We need to enjoy the experience and continue playing the best we can,” Ditello said. “It’s about enjoying it as a whole, and we would like to play better than last year.”

•The CSG soccer team extended its unbeaten streak to five games (3-0-2) by defeating Teays Valley 2-0 on Oct. 6.

The Unicorns were 5-3-4 overall before playing Cristo Rey on Oct. 8. They are 3-2-3 in the MSL-Ohio Division.

Freshman midfielder Avery Miller led the team in scoring through 12 games with seven goals, and sophomore forward/midfielder Carmen Albrecht and freshman forward Jameson Pillifant both had three goals and two assists. Freshman midfielder/defender Allie Salamon had four goals, and freshman midfielder/forward Zella Lamaze had two goals and one assist.

•The St. Charles golf team won a Division I sectional championship Oct. 6 at Darby Creek.

The Cardinals shot 297 to advance to district Oct. 13 at Apple Valley. At district, the top two teams and top two individuals not on those teams qualified for state Oct. 23 and 24 at Ohio State’s Scarlet Course.

The Cardinals’ Luke Gutman shot 71 to earn medalist honors at sectional. Also competing were Leo Walling (73), Reece Yakubov (74), Jason Zehala (79) and Jake Lowis (80).

•The St. Charles soccer team won its third consecutive CCL championship by defeating Watterson 1-0 on Oct 6.

Thomas Reichelderfer scored off an assist from Will Saas. Goalie Charley Valachovic posted the shutout as the Cardinals improved to 9-2-2 overall before playing Olentangy Liberty on Oct. 8.

St. Charles finished 4-0 in the league, ahead of runner-up DeSales (3-1).

Brady West had two goals and Gabe O’Reilly assisted on all three goals as the Cardinals defeated Hartley 3-1 on Oct. 1 in league play. Eli Bush scored the other goal.

•Ricky Walsh will represent the Bexley boys golf team in the Division I district tournament Oct. 13 at Apple Valley. The top two individuals not on qualifying teams advance to state Oct. 23 and 24 at Ohio State’s Scarlet Course.

In a Division I sectional Oct. 7 at Denison Golf Club, the Lions finished sixth (325) as Dublin Jerome (286), Olentangy Orange (306), Westerville Central (312) and New Albany (324) advanced to state.

Walsh and Big Walnut’s Blake Shade advanced by winning a two-hole playoff with Bexley's Ethan Thompson and Watkins Memorial’s Bradley Maller after all four shot 80. Medalist Zach Burton (71) of Hilliard Davidson and Big Walnut’s Austen Bennett (77) also advanced.

Will Meyer (81), Morgan Agriesti (84) and Lee Hillman (93) also participated for the Lions.

•The Bexley girls golf team concluded its season by finishing seventh (424) behind state-qualifiers New Albany (286), Olentangy (346) and Grove City (352) in a Division I sectional Oct. 6 at Blacklick Woods.

Granville’s Ella Wigal (77), Orange’s Natalie Au (77) and Watkins Memorial’s Samantha Spach (85) advanced to state as individuals.

Senior Isabella Minkin (98) led the Lions, followed by sophomore Maya Aframian (105), junior Priya Roy (109) and sophomores Jessica Host (112) and Maya Zidel (114).

Aframian, Minkin and Roy were honorable mention all-MSL-Ohio.

BEXLEY GIRLS GOLF

•MSL-Ohio standings: Columbus School for Girls (15-1), Columbus Academy (12-3), Bexley (5-11), Worthington Christian (5-11), Buckeye Valley (2-13)

•Seniors lost: Bridget Kirkham and Isabella Minkin

•Key returnees: Maya Aframian, Jessica Host, Priya Roy and Maya Zidel

•Postseason: Seventh (424) at sectional behind champion New Albany (286)