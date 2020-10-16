Bexley police beat: Oct. 16

ThisWeek group

A man reported that Oct. 5 someone opened the front-right storage compartment of his work vehicle and stole a power grease gun, saws, a drill and an impact driver while the vehicle was parked at the intersection of Westland and Fair avenues.

In other Bexley incident reports:

• A customer of a restaurant on the 2400 block of East Main Street reported that about 2:53 p.m. Oct. 6 someone stole her purse.

• An employee of a store on the 2200 block of East Livingston Avenue reported that at 3:46 p.m. Oct. 5, two unknown females stole eight cartons of Newport cigarettes from the manager’s office.

• A resident in the 300 block of North Cassady Avenue reported that between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. Oct. 2 someone damaged the blind-spot mirror on his vehicle.

• A resident in the 2800 block of East Broad Street reported that on Oct. 2, someone used a flat object to break the rear driver’s side window of her vehicle. About $7 in change was stolen.