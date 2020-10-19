Notebook: Columbus School for Girls golf team finishes fourth at state

The Columbus School for Girls golf team dropped two places in the final round of the Division II state tournament Oct. 17 at Ohio State’s Gray Course, but still reached its goal.

The Unicorns shot 354 in the second round to finish fourth (694) of 12 teams behind Lima Central Catholic (630), Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley (683) and Shaker Heights Laurel (689). Last fall, CSG placed 10th with a 731 as Central Catholic won with a 647.

“Our goal was to finish in the top half, and we accomplished that by finishing fourth,” coach Chris Ditello said. “We did exactly what we set out to do, and we have nothing to do but be proud of where we’re at right now. We improved by six positions from last year.”

The Unicorns shot 340 in the first round Oct. 16 to stand second behind Central Catholic’s 310.

“Being in (second place entering the final round), all of the pressure is on you to keep playing well and keep that position,” Ditello said. “Whereas if you are the one coming from behind you can throw it all out there and leave it all out there because you have nothing to lose. It’s a totally different mindset and a different part of the game that we had never experienced before.”

Senior Kate Kramer led CSG, shooting 160 to finish 12th of 71 golfers behind medalist Jami Morris (138) of Laurel.

Senior Caroline Kromalic (172, 25th overall) was next for the Unicorns, followed by sophomore Emma Kim (174, tied for 28th), freshman Madi Kim (188, tied for 46th) and senior Ally Werstler (205, tied for 58th).

“I think this year we were more prepared,” said Emma Kim, who shot 193 at state last fall to tie for 58th of 71 participants. “We knew what it was like and that experience helped us a lot.”

CSG won sectional and district championships after capturing its second consecutive MSL-Ohio Division title, going 15-1 to finish ahead of runner-up Columbus Academy (12-3).

•Leo Walling will represent the St. Charles golf team in the Division I state tournament Friday, Oct. 23, and Saturday, Oct. 24, at Ohio State’s Scarlet Course.

The freshman shot a 72 in the district tournament Oct. 13 at Apple Valley, earning him one of two individual state-qualifying berths. The other qualifier was medalist Josh Qian (70) of Westerville Central.

“I played well and hit the ball really solid,” Walling said. “The fairways were firm and the greens were really reactive. You could be aggressive with the greens and make some putts.”

The Cardinals finished third (303) behind team state-qualifiers Olentangy Orange (298) and Dublin Jerome (302).

Reece Yakubov and Jason Zehala both shot 76 for St. Charles, followed by Luke Gutman (79) and Jake Lowis (82).

•Senior Ricky Walsh shot an 87 for the Bexley boys golf team in the Division I district tournament Oct. 13 at Apple Valley, ending his season.

Walsh and Big Walnut’s Blake Shade qualified for district by winning a two-hole playoff with Bexley senior Ethan Thompson and Watkins Memorial’s Bradley Maller after all four shot 80 in a sectional Oct. 7 at Denison Golf Club. The Lions finished sixth (325) as the top four teams advanced to district.

In the MSL-Ohio, in which Bexley (11-3) was second to Academy (14-0), senior Will Meyer was first-team all-league. Thompson and Walsh were second-team all-league, and senior Lee Hillman and junior Robby Meyer were honorable mention.

•Senior Sophia Vershinin and sophomore Lanie Klatt competed for the CSG tennis team in the Division II district tournament Oct. 15 at Academy, but they lost their opening-round matches in singles.

Vershinin lost to Academy’s Sydney Ratliff 6-0, 6-0 and Klatt lost to Academy’s Grace Phillip 6-1, 6-1.

Klatt was runner-up in a sectional Oct. 6 and 10 at Academy, and Vershinin placed fourth.

Sophomore singles player Peyton Readler and the doubles team of senior Maya Garg and sophomore Annahita Riazi went 1-1 at sectional. The doubles team of junior Lane Sharfin and freshman Elizabeth Burgess lost its opening match.

The Unicorns were 4-9 overall and finished fifth (3-4) in the MSL-Ohio behind champion Academy (7-0). Vershinin was second team all-league, and Garg and senior Emma Young were honorable mention.

•Senior Anna Brady and sophomore Ava Foster represented the Bexley girls tennis team in the Division II district tournament Oct. 15 at Academy. The doubles team lost to Worthington Christian’s Abby Mayotte and Megan Mayotte 6-2, 6-0 in the opening round.

In a sectional Oct. 8 and 10 at Academy, Brady and Foster finished third by defeating Hartley’s Gia Green and Emily Thompson 6-4, 3-6, 6-2 in the consolation final.

Senior Stefanie Lehman and freshman Mia Ehrsam were 1-1 in doubles at sectional. Sophomore Leah Baumann went 1-1 in singles, and senior Sydney Elliott and junior Audrey Bilotta were both 0-1.

The Lions finished 8-8 overall and fourth (4-3) in the MSL-Ohio. Lehman was second-team all-league, and Brady and Ehrsam were honorable mention.

•The St. Charles soccer team earned the eighth seed in the Division I district tournament as it aims for its fourth district title in five seasons.

The Cardinals opened Oct. 20 at home against 22nd-seeded Grove City, with the winner playing Thursday, Oct. 22, against 20th-seeded Gahanna in the second round at the home of the better seed.

The district semifinal is Tuesday, Oct. 27, against 11th-seeded Thomas Worthington or 19th-seeded Hilliard Davidson at the home of the better seed.

Brady Westin scored in a 1-0 win over Bloom-Carroll on Oct. 13. The Cardinals were 10-3-2 before playing Lancaster on Oct. 15.

BEXLEY BOYS GOLF

•MSL-Ohio standings: Columbus Academy (14-0), Bexley (11-3), Worthington Christian (8-6), Buckeye Valley (5-9), Wellington (2-12), Grandview (0-10)

•Seniors lost: Lee Hillman, Will Meyer, Ethan Thompson and Ricky Walsh

•Key returnees: Morgan Agriesti, Rob Meyer, Jacob Schottenstein and Liam Timmons

•Postseason: Sixth (325) at sectional behind champion Dublin Jerome (298)

CSG GOLF

•MSL-Ohio standings: CSG (15-1), Academy (12-3), Bexley (5-11), Worthington Christian (5-11), Buckeye Valley (2-13)

•Seniors lost: Kate Kramer, Caroline Kromalic, Courtney Marie Pascol and Ally Werstler

•Key returnees: Emma Kim and Madi Kim

•Postseason: First (346) at sectional; first (364) at district; fourth (694) at state behind champion Lima Central Catholic (630)

BEXLEY GIRLS TENNIS

•Record: 8-8 overall

•MSL-Ohio standings: Academy (41, 7-0), Wellington (35, 6-1), Worthington Christian (26, 5-2), Bexley (24, 4-3), CSG (21, 3-4), Buckeye Valley (11, 2-5), Grandview (8, 1-6), Whitehall (0, 0-7)

•Seniors lost: Anna Brady, Olive Evans, Sydney Elliott and Stefanie Lehman

•Key returnees: Leah Baumann, Audrey Bilotta, Mia Ehrsam and Ava Foster

CSG TENNIS

•Record: 4-9 overall

•Seniors lost: Maya Garg, McKenna Merriman, Sophia Vershinin and Emma Young

•Key returnees: Elizabeth Burgess, Lanie Klatt, Peyton Readler, Annahita Riazi and Lane Sharfin