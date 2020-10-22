Distinctly Bexley Schools: Good excited to work to bring out best in students, district

Dan Good

Guest columnist

Thank you for the warm welcome back to the community. I feel honored to serve as the Bexley City Schools interim superintendent, a position I accepted Oct. 6.

It is good to be home again.

To learn what I’ve missed, I have been meeting with our dedicated board of education members and the extraordinary school students, faculty and staff; organizations such as the benevolent Bexley Education Foundation; Ben Kessler, our energetic and engaged mayor; local higher education leaders and partners; the founders of the Minority Parent Alliance; and so many other leaders, organizers and participants in business, civic, education, faith, foundation, nonprofit, service and special-interest collectives.

Every perspective and every voice is important to me.

This vibrant community is a testament to its passion and engagement. I am genuinely pleased to discover and plan together how we can best support our children’s education.

Your participation in those conversations is valued and appreciated. This is what I know makes Bexley distinctly different – a true “community.” It’s one committed to collaboration and action, one that embraces disruption as an opportunity to excel and one that expects the exceptional.

We have begun examining disproportionalities in access and achievement and are renewing our pledge to ensure equity in our systems – the policies, the practices and the measures.

We plan to amplify successes and be transparent where we, as citizens of Bexley, and we, as contributors and participants in local institutions, have room to improve. Our collective work, as a growing district and closely-linked neighbors, has the ability to open expansive opportunities for students to realize their fullest potential and become successful inside and outside the classroom.

Excellence is attained through a persistent and unwavering commitment to constantly transforming ourselves and contributing to the world around us.

Our promise to you and to our students is we, as a determined board of education and a masterful team of educators, will continue to pursue data-driven and child-centered solutions that seek to amplify access and achievement across the board. I am energized by the willingness to examine how we can strengthen our devotion to this mission, to our students and to their unlimited growth.

Bexley students and staff are engaging in meaningful learning now, visit bexleyschools.org or sign up for our district e-newsletter to see stories of the academic adventures happening this year.

Dan Good is the interim superintendent of Bexley City Schools. Learn more about the district at bexleyschools.org