ThisWeek group

The Bexley Public Library reopened Nov. 2, according to an email from Ben Heckman, library director.

All patrons must wear face coverings and furniture has been rearranged to allow for social-distancing, the email said.

Hours for limited browsing and computer use are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Hours for curbside service are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday.