Notebook: Resilience paid off for Bexley girls volleyball team

For the second consecutive year, the Bexley girls volleyball team finished second in the MSL-Ohio Division, but third-year coach Mindy Millard was just happy the Lions played a full season.

The Lions were runners-up (9-2) behind Worthington Christian (12-0). They had their second league meeting with Columbus Academy canceled because of positive testing for the COVID-19 coronavirus in the Vikings’ program.

“I was impressed with how incredibly resilient the girls were in the midst of a pandemic,” Millard said. “All of the girls took the COVID protocols very seriously and because of their commitment to each other, we were able to have a full season. I am very proud of all their hard work and dedication.”

Seeded ninth for the Division II district tournament, Bexley finished 11-8 overall after losing at third-seeded Hartley 25-12, 25-11, 25-8 on Oct. 21 in the first round.

Junior outside hitter Giulia Viglietta (first-team all-district and all-league) led the Lions with 198 kills and had 183 digs, 23 blocks and 22 aces.

Senior middle hitter Kate Huefner (second-team all district and all-league) had team highs in blocks (41) and aces (38) and had 122 kills. Senior outside hitter Grace Glasser (honorable mention all-league) had 129 kills, and senior defensive specialist/libero Grace Satterwhite (honorable mention all-district, second-team all-league) had a team-leading 235 digs to go with 27 aces.

Sophomore setter Madison Lampke had a team-high 314 assists with 89 digs and 19 aces, and freshman setter Kate Magee added 208 assists. Sophomore middle hitter Sydnie Smith had 65 kills and 29 blocks.

“We always strive for consistency and accountability in our play,” Millard said. “All of the returning varsity players will have leadership roles next season. Each one of our returners brings something unique and valuable to the team. They play with tremendous heart and enthusiasm.”

•The Bexley boys soccer team came up short in its quest for a third consecutive Division II district title, falling at home to ninth-seeded Hartley 3-0 on Oct. 22 in the first round.

The fifth-seeded Lions finished 3-8-4 overall, playing the postseason contest with j.v. players after the varsity was exposed to the coronavirus Oct. 10 in a 1-0 loss to Whitehall. They tied Wellington for sixth (1-4-1) in the MSL-Ohio behind champion Worthington Christian (5-1).

Midfielders Will Fletcher (second-team all-league) and Grant Nguyen (first-team all-league) led a 10-player senior class.

Junior Louis Berger (honorable mention all-league) was expected to play goalie but suffered a broken thumb and moved to forward. He led the Lions with seven goals.

Junior midfielder Nick Eddy was second-team all-league and freshman defender Ethan Nguyen was honorable mention all-league.

Freshman goalie Emmett Pliskin had 73 saves and five shutouts.

•The second-seeded Columbus School for Girls soccer team lost its Division III district opener to sixth-seeded and visiting Academy 1-0 in two overtimes Oct. 24.

The Unicorns finished 7-9-2 overall and tied Wellington for fifth (3-2-3) in the MSL-Ohio behind champion Bexley (6-1-1).

Freshman midfielder Avery Miller was first-team all-league, leading CSG in scoring with eight goals and two assists. Senior defender Eva Nicolosi also wasfirst-team all-league.

Freshman forward Jameson Pillifant had three goals and five assists, and freshman midfielder Allie Salamon (honorable mention all-league) had four goals. Sophomore forward/midfielder Carmen Albrecht (honorable mention all-league) and freshman forward Bethany Spangler both had three goals and two assists.

Senior forward Sydney Horner had three goals and one assist, and junior midfielder Carly Priest had three goals. Junior goalie Emma Spangler (second-team all-league) had 60 saves and six shutouts, and sophomore defender Annie Wagenbrenner was second-team all-league.

•The CSG volleyball team lost at top-seeded Jonathan Alder 25-13, 25-11, 25-17 on Oct. 21 in its Division II district opener.

The 15th-seeded Unicorns finished 4-9 overall and 3-8 in the MSL-Ohio.

Middle blocker Emma Salamon (first-team all-league) and outside hitter Bella Sloan (honorable mention all-league) led a four-player senior class.

Juniors Sophia Nagy (setter) and Taylor Porter (outside hitter) and sophomores Kelsey Anderson (right-side hitter) and Bella Luckage (libero) are key performers expected to return.

•Leo Walling represented the St. Charles golf team in the Division I state tournament Oct. 23 and 24 at Ohio State’s Scarlet Course.

The freshman shot 159 to tie for 34th of 72 participants.

The Cardinals finished third (303) in the district tournament Oct. 13 at Apple Valley behind state-qualifiers Olentangy Orange (298) and Dublin Jerome (302).

St. Charles went 8-0 in the CCL to win its 13th consecutive league championship. Junior Brandon Nowery shot 146 in two rounds of CCL play to earn medalist honors.

Seniors Luke Gutman (154), Jason Zehala (151) and Reece Yakubov (155) helped pace the league performance.

•The St. Charles soccer team came up short in its bid for a fourth Division I district title in five seasons.

The eighth-seeded Cardinals lost to 11th-seeded Thomas Worthington 3-1 in a district semifinal Oct. 29 at home to finish 13-4-2.

BEXLEY BOYS SOCCER

•Record: 3-8-4 overall

•MSL-Ohio standings: Worthington Christian (5-1), Grandview and Whitehall (4-2), Columbus Academy (2-2-2), Buckeye Valley (2-4), Bexley and Wellington (both 1-4-1)

•Seniors lost: Simon Bernstein, Charlie Breyfogle, Will Fletcher, Matt Levy, Nathan Ma, Grant Nguyen, Ashton Polster, Jaxon Remeis, Jacob Rose and Seth Wicks

•Key returnees: Louis Berger, Nick Eddy, Gray Fletcher, Liam Kauffman, James McCann, Ethan Nguyen, Emmett Pliskin and Griffin Wagenbrenner

•Postseason: Lost to Hartley 3-0 in first round of Division II district tournament

BEXLEY GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

•Record: 11-8 overall

•MSL-Ohio standings: Worthington Christian (12-0), Bexley (9-2), Buckeye Valley and Grandview (both 7-5), Columbus School for Girls (3-8), Academy (1-8), Whitehall (0-11)

•Seniors lost: Grace Glasser, Hayley Heideman, Kate Huefner, Ari Martin and Grace Satterwhite

•Key returnees: Madison Lampke, Kate Magee, Sydnie Smith and Giulia Viglietta

•Postseason: Lost to Hartley 25-12, 25-11, 25-8 in first round of Division II district tournament

CSG VOLLEYBALL

•Record: 4-9 overall

•Seniors lost: Jordan Bauknight, Baillie Breckenridge, Emma Salamon and Bella Sloan

•Key returnees: Kelsey Anderson, Bella Luckage, Sophia Nagy and Taylor Porter

CSG SOCCER

•Record: 7-9-2 overall

•MSL-Ohio standings: Bexley (6-1-1), Worthington Christian and Grandview (both 5-1-2), Academy (4-3-1), CSG and Wellington (both 3-2-3), Buckeye Valley (2-4-2), Zanesville Rosecrans (1-7), Whitehall (0-8)

•Seniors lost: Leah Giller, Sydney Horner and Eva Nicolosi

•Key returnees: Carmen Albrecht, Sydney Horner, Avery Miller, Jameson Pillifant, Carly Priest, Allie Salamon, Bethany Spangler, Emma Spangler and Annie Wagenbrenner

•Postseason: Lost to Academy 1-0 (2OT) in second round of Division III district tournament

ST. CHARLES GOLF

•CCL standings: St. Charles (8-0), Watterson (6-2), DeSales (4-4), Hartley (2-6) and Ready (0-8)

•Seniors lost: Luke Gutman, Jake Lowis, Reece Yakubov and Jason Zehala

•Key returnees: Brandon Nowery and Leo Walling

•Postseason: First (297) at sectional; third (303) at district behind champion Olentangy Orange (298)