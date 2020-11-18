Bexley Schools: District seeks community input on hybrid-learning methods

Chris Bournea

Bexley City Schools officials are seeking community input on how to increase students’ engagement with teachers while maintaining health and safety efforts in place because of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

The district started the 2020-21 school year with full-remote learning and transitioned to a hybrid-learning model Sept. 21 that combines remote learning with in-person classes.

Jill Abram, chief academic officer, said the district has formed a Service Model Task Force that includes teachers, administrators, city of Bexley representatives, parents and community members to study various learning models.

From Nov. 5 to Nov. 17, the task force engaged community members in work groups that evaluated the district’s academics and facilities areas that include general education, special education, music and arts, Abram said. The work groups presented recommendations to the task force, which is currently evaluating them.

“The ultimate goal is to be able to bring recommendations to (the board of education) at the Dec. 15 meeting on how we might continue to grow that continuum of options for our students, with the hopes that we would be able to implement something in the second semester,” Abram said.

She told the school board during its Nov. 3 meeting that part of the task force’s duties will be to determine if there “other service models that we should be exploring or bringing forward to our students that will allow us to increase contact time and consistency with our students.”

Abram said there are days when students are not interacting directly with their teachers.

“Our hope is, how do we increase that contact time and give our students consistency but without diminishing teaching and learning and all of the health and safety efforts?” she said.

The Service Model Task Force includes 20 staff members, school board members Marlee Snowdon and Victoria Powers, Bexley Recreation and Parks Director Michael Price and Recreation Supervisor Katie Sarvas and parents and community members.

“We’ll start with looking at where are we, what’s working, how do we know it’s working and what other options might be available to support our students,” Abram said. “We’ll need to look at many of the structures that define who we are as a Bexley school system. For example, what is the capacity of our facilities or our human resources or our technology in being able to support any type of different learning model?”

The public can provide input to the task force through an online form available on the district’s website, Bexleyschools.org.

