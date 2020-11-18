Distinctly Bexley Schools: Time is appropriate to give thanks to education foundation

Dan Good

Guest Columnist

We are entering a season of thankfulness.

It’s an ideal moment to share our district’s gratitude for our community and the partnership of key organizations that enhance our ability to provide excellent educational opportunities to our students.

In the spotlight is the Bexley Education Foundation, which recently led a community-wide effort to give a new computer device to each student in the district.

Technology was identified as a critical need in the district’s strategic plan several years ago, and administrators began to take steps to plan a systematic rollout of a 1:1 program.

When the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic shut down our schools in March, board of education members and district staff started working to accelerate the timeline and were assessing financial resources when the foundation reached out.

To the district’s surprise, the foundation offered to launch a One for All campaign to raise the necessary funds from Bexley citizens, alumni and friends of education. Fast forward to earlier this month -- all the devices have been assigned and each student in the district is fully equipped to learn with the support of a personal computer.

This milestone is a critical step to student success and is a Distinctly Bexley moment.

Chromebooks enable all students, with or without a home computer, to connect to the same learning opportunities. Teachers also have an enhanced ability to provide tools and resources to students knowing the exact features, programs and software available. In addition to functioning as a traditional computer, the device also can operate as a tablet, providing students with flexibility and ease of use.

Safety is at the forefront of the district’s rollout of the One for All initiative, especially as students spend more time online. Each computer has an age-appropriate content filter based on the grade level of the student using the device. Filters and usage are monitored by BCS technology staff to ensure digital safety. The district also has improved network efficiency in order to boost the connection for all teachers and students.

The impact of this program can’t be understated. Students and teachers have new and advanced capabilities to bring learning and teaching to heightened levels. We are grateful for each donation and to the Bexley Education Foundation for its unwavering support of our staff and students. It is a reminder of how we can achieve more collectively than we can individually.

Happy Thanksgiving, Bexley!

Thank you for supporting our schools.

Dan Good is the interim superintendent of Bexley City Schools. Learn more about the district at bexleyschools.org