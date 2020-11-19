Bexley Public Library to pause in-building activities starting Nov. 21

ThisWeek group

The Bexley Public Library announced in-building browsing and computer services will be paused from Saturday, Nov. 21, through at least Dec. 20, according to a release sent Nov. 19.

Curbside pickup and home delivery within the 43209 ZIP Code will continue as will the online programs, resources and services available at bexleylibrary.org, the release said.

“Our commitment to the health and safety of our patrons and our staff will always be our first priority,” said Ben Heckman, library director.

Curbside pickup is available 10 a.m. to 7 pm. Monday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday (bexleylibrary.org/curbside).

Home delivery is available 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday (bexleylibrary.org/delivery).

