Bexley Public Library suspends in-person services, offers home delivery, curbside pickup

Chris Bournea

With COVID-19 coronavirus cases surging in Franklin County, the Bexley Public Library has suspended limited in-person computer and browsing services that reopened earlier this fall.

The library recently initiated home delivery and continues to offer curbside pickup of books and other circulating materials, said Ben Heckman, library director.

“In an ideal world, we continue curbside pickup and home delivery for as long as we can,” he said. “With home delivery, we leave a bag on your porch or on your door handle. With curbside pickup, we put it in your trunk.”

Home delivery is available to patrons who live in the 43209 ZIP Code. To participate in the service, patrons must reserve items on the library’s website, bexleylibrary.org, and either select the home-delivery option online or call the library at 614-231-2793.

“We have a small enough service area that we can handle home delivery,” Heckman said.

After closing for in-person computer use and browsing in the spring, the library began offering appointments for computer use Oct. 12 and reopened for limited in-person browsing for 30 people at a time Nov. 2. In-person services were suspended Nov. 21, and the pause will continue until at least Dec. 20, Heckman said.

“We monitor state guidelines as well as the Bexley COVID-19 Task Force,” he said of making decisions about service levels.

The library continues to offer a variety of online programming.

“We’ve got our normal four or five storytimes (for children). We’ve got our monthly programs like our trivia. We’ve still got speakers coming (to present online programs),” Heckman said. “We’ve always had a podcast here. We’ve invited more guests.”

The library’s next online speaker presentation is “Vaccines and COVID-19,” scheduled for 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 9.

Dr. Susan Koletar and Dr. Abigail Norris from the Ohio State University College of Medicine will discuss what the public can expect when a COVID-19 vaccine begins to be made widely available.

The library also offers homework help to students by phone from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday by calling 614-231-2793 or online from 2 to 11 p.m. weekdays at bexleylibrary.org/libraryStation.

