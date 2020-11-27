Bexley police beat: Nov. 27

ThisWeek group

A resident on the 800 block of S. Roosevelt Avenue reported that on Nov. 18 an attempt was made to break into an outdoor storage shed.

According to the police report, a large hole was left in the shed door, but there was no entry and no items were missing.

In other Bexley incident reports:

• A resident on the 2300 block of East Livingston Avenue reported that between Nov. 13 and Nov. 14, someone entered his unlocked vehicle and stole his medical marijuana and lighter.

• A resident on the 2700 block of Powell Avenue reported that someone entered his unlocked car parked in the driveway Nov. 17 and stole $30 in change.

• A resident on the 2800 block of Powell Avenue reported his vehicle was broken into sometime on Nov. 17 and miscellaneous items were stolen.

• A resident on the 200 block of North Remington Road reported that between Nov. 16 and Nov. 17, someone entered her unlocked vehicle, rifled through it and stole several items.