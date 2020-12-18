Bexley police reports: Dec. 18

ThisWeek group

A Columbus resident reported at 8:23 a.m. Dec. 6 that his vehicle was stolen from where it was parked at a gas pump at a station on the 2200 block of East Livingston Avenue.

The man told police the vehicle that had been left unlocked and running with the key in the ignition.

In other recent Bexley incident reports:

• An employee working at a site on the 200 block of North Parkview Avenue reported two masonry saws were stolen from the worksite.

• A resident in the 700 block of South Cassingham Road reported that between 1 a.m. and 11 a.m. Dec. 6, someone entered his unlocked vehicle while it was parked in the driveway and stole his wallet from the center console.

• A resident in the 1000 block of Grandon Avenue reported that someone entered her unlocked vehicle Dec. 5 and stole a coat and a rug.

• A resident in the 900 block of Grandon Avenue reported that between Dec. 4 and Dec. 6, someone entered her unlocked vehicle and stole two shopping bags containing winter hats and gloves.