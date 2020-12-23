Bexley development: Cassady, Livingston projects planned

From staff reports

The Bexley Community Improvement Corporation (CIC), the city of Bexley’s nonprofit development entity, and The Community Builders (TCB) announced Dec. 21 plans to create mixed-use housing developments with new housing opportunities in Bexley.

The proposed residential and commercial development is anticipated to include three-story buildings at 420 N. Cassady Ave. and 2300 E. Livingston Ave. The two new buildings will add 43 residential apartments, ranging in size from one to three bedrooms. Anticipated rents will accommodate households with a wide range of incomes, with programs to help residents achieve individual and community success goals, Mayor Ben Kessler said.

“Many of the workers who make our community such an incredible place to live and learn often can’t afford quality housing in Bexley. A teacher or police officer who are just starting out, or a restaurant or service worker need more options in our community,” Kessler said in a release. “We need to make sure we create and preserve housing in Bexley that local workers can afford. We partnered with The Community Builders because of their track record in developing and managing properties that are good neighbors and community stakeholders.”

“The Community Builders and the city of Bexley have worked as a great team to propose new homes and retail in thoughtfully-designed, well-built structures that fit right into Bexley’s neighborhood character,” said Jeff Beam, regional vice president of real estate development for The Community Builders. “These developments preserve some of the affordability that has been lost in Bexley in recent years, which is an important goal for the community.”

The joint effort began two years ago, when CIC selected TCB to assist in increasing housing options in the city, Kessler said. TCB is a nonprofit housing organization that develops, owns and manages residential communities in 30 metro areas.

editorial@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekNews