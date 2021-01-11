Trey Ellis to headline Capital’s virtual MLK Day of Learning on Jan. 18

ThisWeek group

Capital University will host its 30th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Learning virtually on Jan. 18 at the university’s website, Capital.edu.

The theme of the 2021 event is “Why We Still Can’t Wait,” a reflection on King’s 1964 book about nonviolence and the struggle against racial segregation.

The keynote speaker will be award-winning filmmaker and author Trey Ellis, a two-time Emmy and Peabody award-winner. He also is a novelist who won the American Book Award, a playwright who won theNAACP Image Award and is an essayist and professor of professional practice at Columbia University’s School of the Arts.

Most recently, Ellis was an executive producer and interviewer for the HBO documentaries “True Justice: Bryan Stevenson's Fight for Equality” and “King in the Wilderness.”

The 2021 Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Learning will also include workshops on social-justice issues and musical performances. For a full schedule and more information, visit Capital.edu.

– Chris Bournea