Bexley program offers city aid to prevent residential sewer backups

Chris Bournea

In a 7-0 vote on Jan. 12, Bexley City Council approved Ordinance 60-20, which enacts a program to prevent sewer backflows by offering financial aid to residents.

It aims to prevent flooding of basements in residential homes during heavy rains like those that happened in March and May of 2020, said Troy Markham, who chairs council’s finance committee.

“It is a loan program to help our residents do remediation … as part of the program that we have to help pay for the sewer fixes that are causing some flooding problems in our residences,” Markham said.

The new law allocates $375,000 from the city’s sewer fund to:

• Allow residents to apply to the program up to six months after a basement floods due to heavy rains.

• Authorize a city inspector to evaluate flooding conditions at residential properties where homeowners have applied for help.

• Recommend the installation of a prevention device and repairs that homeowners are required to make to prevent future flooding.

• Provide a city-issued grant to homeowners of up to $2,000 to cover the cost of installing the backflow-prevention device and complete repairs after they have spent $3,000 on the installation and repairs.

In addition, for expenses beyond the initial $5,000 required to install the prevention device and repairs, the new program provide a city-issued loan of up to $15,000 payable through a special assessment on the property with an interest rate of about 3%, based on current bond rates.

Mayor Ben Kessler said up to 100 residents will be able to participate in the backflow-prevention program in 2021. The first year will serve as a pilot.

“I would anticipate that we’re looking to finalize it in the next month or two,” Kessler said. “I would like to have this program live in early March.”

For more information, visit the city’s website at Bexley.org.

