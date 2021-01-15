Geoff Gear resigns as coach of St. Charles swimming, water polo programs

Geoff Gear has stepped down as coach of the St. Charles swimming and diving program. He was in his 12th season, having taken over the Cardinals before the 2009-10 season.

“Geoff resigned,” athletics director David Lawler said Jan. 15. “He thought it was best for his kids and his family to resign. It was his decision to resign (during the season).”

Assistant coach Kyle Goodrich will take over the program. The 1995 St. Charles graduate was head coach for eight seasons until 2009, guiding the Cardinals to the state title in 2008.

St. Charles had a successful run under Gear, winning CCL titles in his first 11 seasons. The Cardinals also won five Division I district championships and had six top 10 finishes at state, including placing third in 2016 and 2017 and fourth in 2010.

Gear also will not return to lead the water polo program, which had its season moved from fall to spring this school year because of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

In his 13 seasons as water polo coach, St. Charles won six state championships (2010, 2011, 2013, 2014, 2018 and 2019). The Cardinals also were runners-up in 2016 and 2017.

