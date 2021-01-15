Gramercy Books to host virtual event with author Lisa Gardner

ThisWeek group

Gramercy Books, 2424 E. Main St., and the Buckeye Crime Writers will hold a virtual event 7 p.m. Feb. 4, featuring New York Times bestselling suspense novelist Lisa Gardner.

The even will feature a Gramercy Book Club discussion of Gardner’s latest novel, “Before She Disappeared,” a thriller about an ordinary woman who will stop at nothing to find the missing people that the rest of the world has forgotten.

Columbus journalist and crime writer Andrew Welsh-Huggins will moderate the group discussion and interview with Gardner. A general admission ticket to access the event is $5.

A ticket that includes a copy of “Before She Disappeared” costs $29. For registration and more information, visit GramercyBooksBexley.com

–Chris Bournea