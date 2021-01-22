Bexley police beat: Jan. 22

ThisWeek group

A vehicle owner reported at 11:05 a.m. Jan. 1 the vehicle was stolen while parked, unattended, unlocked and running, at a store in the 2200 block of E. Livingston Ave.

In other recent incident reports:

• A resident in the 2300 block of Brentwood Road reported that between Jan. 6 and Jan. 10, three sections of the fence at the rear of her property was vandalized.

• A store in the 2200 block of E. Main Street reported that on Jan. 9, a customer stole items from the store and was confronted by loss prevention who recovered the stolen items.

• On Jan. 9 at about 3:04 a.m., Bexley police officers received a burglary alarm from a restaurant in the 2500 block of E. Main Street. Upon arrival, officers found a smashed window where entry was attempted.

• A resident in the 200 block of N. Roosevelt Avenue reported that sometime between Jan. 5 and Jan. 6, someone rummaged through his two vehicles parked in his driveway and stole money from one of the vehicles.