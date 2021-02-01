Bexley City Council approves electricity-aggregation program

Chris Bournea

ThisWeek

The city of Bexley is moving forward with creating the Bexley Electricity Aggregation Program.

In a 7-0 vote on Jan. 26, City Council approved Ordinance 63-20, which will enable the city to solicit bids from energy companies to create an electricity-aggregation program that is supplied by renewable-energy sources.

Mayor Ben Kessler said the program has two objectives: to enable residents to opt into renewable electricity provided through city government and to offer a competitive price on electricity.

The program “is a way to get the city to go to market to bid on electrical supply for residents,” he said.

Before council approved the ordinance, Kessler and Dylan Borchers, an environmental attorney with Bricker and Eckler who is consulting with Bexley, discussed how to ensure residents can opt out of the program at any time. Borchers said the city can include that provision in the request for proposal (RFP) it sends out to electricity providers. The RFPs are expected to be sent this week, according to Kessler.

“We can highlight in the RFP what the expectation is for the ability to opt out and have the supplier present the most flexible opt-out option that they can include in their proposal,” Borchers said.

Council approved an amendment Kessler made to the RFP stating that suppliers should submit proposals with flexible opt-out windows.

“As we finalize this RFP, that’s going to be an important aspect and part of our decision-making matrix, if we ultimately decide to approve and reward the RFP,” Kessler said.

editorial@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekNews