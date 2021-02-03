Bexley City Schools: Jill Abraham selected as new superintendent

Chris Bournea

The Bexley City Schools Board of Education announced the selection of Jill Abraham as the new superintendent at its Feb. 2 meeting.

The board voted 5-0 to approve a resolution appointing board member John Barno to negotiate a contract with Abraham to replace interim Superintendent Dan Good.

Abraham, who is the district’s chief academic officer, will start June 1, and Good’s contract runs through the end of June.

“I’m grateful for the experiences I’ve gained in my role as chief academic officer, and I look forward to utilizing those experiences in my continued support for our faculty and staff,” Abraham said. “As I look ahead, I’m most excited for continued partnership with stakeholders as we thoughtfully take steps to return to the experiential learning for our students pre-pandemic as defined by our strategic plan, to further define our priorities and practices to ensure that all Bexley students feel represented and valued as a member of our school community.”

Board members said Abraham was chosen because of the leadership qualities she has displayed since joining the district in August 2019.

They said Abraham has shown attention to detail and responsiveness to the needs of students and staff, especially with the district’s diversity and inclusion programs and the Service Model Task Force. The district convened the task force last fall to study learning models amid the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

Board President Marlee Snowdon said the members also received input from staff, students and community members in addition to studying the leadership profile the district compiled during the superintendent search in 2017 when Kimberly Pietsch Miller was hired.

Miller left last fall to become the superintendent of the Eastland-Fairfield Career Centers.

“These were the characteristics we were looking for: someone approachable, collaborative, with a curriculum background, decisive, vision for the district, committed long term to the district, someone with a financial understanding and background, teaching and school leadership background, strong communication skills, a strong leader whose courageous, proactive and a good delegator,” Snowdon said.

Abraham has more than 25 years in education administration. She also has served as the director of elementary education at Dublin City Schools and Hilliard City Schools and held principal and teaching positions in Hilliard and Upper Arlington. She holds a master’s degree in education administration from Ohio State University and is expected to complete her superintendent’s license from Miami University in May.

Snowdon said discussions about Miller’s replacement began last fall and included the possibility of conducting a national search. In partnership with the Educational Service Center of Central Ohio, the board hired Good as interim superintendent.

Good said he will work with Abraham over the next four months to help with the transition.

“I have every confidence that this great city’s local system will prosper under Ms. Abraham’s leadership because Jill is the consummate collaborator,” he said. “She had demonstrated time and again she is a good listener, she’s a good communicator, she’s one who designs and implements with fidelity. In my experience, she epitomizes what it means to be an effective Bexley City Schools leader.”

