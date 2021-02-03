UPDATED: Bexley City Schools: Jill Abraham reverses course, withdraws bid for superintendent

Chris Bournea

The Bexley City Schools Board of Education announced Feb. 4 that Jill Abraham, the district’s chief academic officer, has withdrawn from being named the district’s next superintendent.

The board announced at its Feb. 2 meeting Abraham’s selection to succeed interim Superintendent Dan Good, who joined the district last fall after Kimberly Pietsch Miller resigned to become the superintendent of the Eastland-Fairfield Career & Technical Schools.

The board offered no explanation for Abraham’s decision to withdraw from accepting the position or her future employment with the district other than a brief statement from Board President Marlee Snowdon.

“We regret to report that today, Jill Abraham notified the board president that she is withdrawing her candidacy and will not seek to negotiate a contract for the superintendency of Bexley City Schools,” Snowdon said. “It is with profound sadness on behalf of our community that we accept this reality. The board will hold a special meeting at 8 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 6, to address the next steps forward.”

