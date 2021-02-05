Bexley police beat: Feb. 5

ThisWeek group

A resident in the 900 block of Mayfield Place reported that between 10 p.m. and 10:52 p.m. Jan. 22, someone entered his apartment and removed $35 from a drawer in the victim’s bedroom.

There were no signs of force on the front door, and the victim stated that the door had been locked.

In other recent Bexley incident reports:

• Two residents in the 900 block of South Parkview Avenue reported that between Dec. 20, 2020, and Jan. 3, 2021, wallets were stolen from both victims’ bedroom. The victims reported that the wallets were last seen on their bedside tables.

• A resident in the 900 block of South Roosevelt Avenue reported a package was stoelnt from her front porch Jan. 24.

• A store in the 2500 block of East Main Street reported Jan. 29 that a person was seen leaving the store with a plastic shopping cart full of miscellaneous products.

• A store in the 2200 block of East Main Street reported at 4:33 p.m. Jan. 26 a suspect stole household goods valued at $23.63.