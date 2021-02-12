Bexley resumes search for superintendent after Jill Abraham's withdrawal

Chris Bournea

The Bexley City Schools Board of Education will resume its search for a superintendent after Jill Abraham, the internal candidate selected, withdrew from consideration Feb. 4.

Board members announced at the Feb. 2 meeting they had selected Abraham, the district’s chief academic officer, to succeed Interim Superintendent Dan Good.

After Abraham withdrew from consideration, board President Marlee Snowdon issued a statement: “With the benefit of hindsight, I want to acknowledge that our process did not meet all community expectations, but I also want to assure you that as board members with over 20-plus years of collective experience, we firmly believed we made the right decision in our unique circumstances. As leaders of this district, we are now ready to take up this process again and restart our search to find a superintendent.”

During a special meeting Feb. 11, the board voted 4-1 to select Ray and Associates from Cedar Rapids, Iowa, to conduct the search at a cost of $18,000.

The other finalists chosen during a special meeting Feb. 6 were Educational Service Center of Central Ohio, based in Columbus, and K-12 Business Consulting in New Albany.

Snowdon said Ray and Associates best demonstrated how it would involve the community in each step of the search. She said Ray and Associates’ commitment to diversity and inclusion also stood out.

“They recognize how important that work is and had already spoken to it before we asked,” she said. “When I think about what our community wants, and what I want personally as a board member, is leadership for our district that will provide innovation and exceptional thinking.”

Board member John Barno said he preferred Educational Service Center, which assisted in the hiring of Good.

“They way more intimately know us than the other two possibly could, and that’s not a knock on the other ones,” he said.

Also on Feb. 11, the board voted 5-0 to appoint board member Victoria Powers, a Capital University adjunct faculty member, to oversee the superintendent search process and serve as the liaison between the district and Ray and Associates.

The district did not respond to a request for a comment from Abraham about reason for withdrawing from consideration for the superintendent role, or if she and other current district employees will be considered as candidates in the new superintendent search.

District spokesman Tyler Trill provided the following statement: “Jill Abraham is continuing her role as chief academic officer with Bexley City Schools. Her leadership in this role will continue to focus on directly supporting the academic growth and development of Bexley students as well as the faculty and staff at BCS as they provide excellent educational opportunities to our students in a truly unprecedented year.”

Good joined the district last fall after Kimberly Pietsch Miller resigned to become the superintendent of the Eastland-Fairfield Career & Technical Schools.

