Notebook: Henry Brandt sets 3-point record for Bexley Lions boys basketball team

Although Henry Brandt wasn’t impressed with his performance during warm-ups, the junior guard for the Bexley boys basketball team quickly realized he was about to have a night to remember.

Brandt scored a career-high 32 points and made a program-record nine 3-pointers as the Lions defeated Columbus Academy 54-38 on Feb. 12 to improve to 6-3 in the MSL-Ohio Division and finish third in the league tournament.

“I didn’t shoot well in warm-ups, and I wasn’t confident I could make any shots,” said Brandt, who was 9-for-20 from 3-point range. “I was nervous and tight in my arms because it was a big game with a rival like Academy. After my first shot went in, I felt a lot better.”

Brandt broke the record of seven 3s set by 2017 graduate Ashton Lusiak during a 23-point performance in a 65-58 win over London on Jan. 10, 2017.

The Lions’ single-game scoring record is 40 points by 1990 graduate Brian Range.

“Henry has been shooting well all year, and he was on early for us,” said coach Todd Phillips, whose team was 9-5 overall before playing Fisher Catholic on Feb. 19. “Once he saw his first couple go in, he started to warm up and the basket started to get wide for him.”

The Academy game also marked the return of Will Cordle, who had been out since Jan. 25 with mononucleosis. The senior point guard did not start but played significant minutes as he worked his way back.

“We’d been pretty schizophrenic and I didn’t know which team would show up against Academy,” Phillips said. “Then Henry shot the lights out and we got a boost from Will. Even though he didn’t score, he helped lift our spirits and will continue to get better."

The 11th-seeded Lions opened the Division II district tournament Feb. 23 against 13th-seeded Watterson. The winner plays at seventh-seeded Linden-McKinley on Feb. 26 in the second round.

The district semifinal is March 3 against third-seeded Beechcroft, 20th-seeded Marion-Franklin or 23rd-seeded Lakewood at the home of the better seed.

•The Columbus School for Girls swimming and diving team had two individuals seeded first in two events in the Division II district meet Feb. 18 at Bowling Green.

Nyah Funderburke was the top seed in the 100-yard butterfly (57.96 seconds) and 100 backstroke (58.81), while Olivia Morse was seeded first in the 50 freestyle (25.12) and 100 free (54.97).

Ava Fortney was the second seed in the 100 breaststroke (1:08.68) and the fifth seed in the 100 free (56.55). Bethany Spangler was seeded third in the 200 free (2:01.13), and Julianne Aslaner was the fourth seed in the 200 free (2:01.64) and the fifth seed in the 100 fly (1:01.31).

The 200 medley relay (1:51.4) of Funderburke, Fortney, Spangler and Morse was the top seed along with the 200 free relay (1:43.45) of Funderburke, Allie Gunsorek, Aslaner and Morse.

Spangler, Aslaner, Gunsorek and Riley Murphy were seeded third in the 400 free relay (3:49.97).

In district diving, Mimi Purdum finished fourth (289.8) and Elliana Cain was sixth (267.6) on Feb. 16 at Jefferson Country Club. Wellington’s Taylor Vargo placed third (362.15) to earn the final state berth.

•The Bexley boys and girls swimming teams competed in the Division II district meet Feb. 18 at Bowling Green.

A pair of freshmen led the girls into district. Anja Hoy was seeded fourth in the 200 individual medley (2:19.35) and fifth in the 100 back (1:02.22), and Annabel Long was the fifth seed in the 200 IM (2:21.02) and the eighth seed in the 100 fly (1:03.14).

Ally Grieshop was seeded fifth in the 500 free (5:38.87) and 10th in the 200 free (2:05.95), and Arianna Martin was the 14th seed in the 100 back (1:07.11) and the 16th seed in the 50 free (26.79). Bridget O’Reilly was the 12th seed in the 200 IM (2:29.3) and the 22nd seed in the 100 back (1:08.87), and Olivia Mitchell was seeded 23rd in the 200 free (2:15.87) and 100 fly (1:10.87).

Grieshop, Long, O’Reilly and Hoy made up the sixth-seeded 400 free relay (3:56.58), and the same four swimmers were on the eighth-seeded 200 medley relay (2:01.86).

The 16th-seeded 200 free relay (1:58.88) featured Martin, Moira Roche, Eimear McCann and Mitchell.

For the boys, Nicholas Minkin was seeded fourth in the 100 back (56.57) and seventh in the 100 fly (57.28). Eli Dresbach was seeded fifth in the 200 IM (2:11.98) and 10th in the 500 free (5:23.69), and Ryan Kemp was the 15th seed in the 100 breast (1:09.7) and the 20th seed in the 200 IM (2:22.85).

The 200 free relay (1:49.77) of Minkin, Kemp, Dresbach and Nathan Schellhaas was the 12th seed, as was the 200 medley relay (1:50.37).

•The St. Charles swimming and diving team competed in the Division I district meet Feb. 21 at Bowling Green.

The Cardinals had 14 participants in individual events led by Spencer Aurnou-Rhees, who was seeded third in the 200 free (1:43.58) and fourth in the 100 free (46.98).

Ben Stevenson was seeded fifth in the 50 free (21.61), and Will Elsrod was seeded fifth in the 100 breast (58.6).

Also seeded fifth were the 200 free relay (1:29.17) of Aurnou-Rhees, Elsrod, Angus Moore and Chase Bateman and the 400 free relay (3:16.22) of Will Borchers, Stevenson, Jack Keller and Sean Noonan.

•The St. Charles basketball team clinched an outright CCL championship by defeating host Ready 62-45 on Feb. 12.

Ike Searls and Isaiah Wilkins scored 13 points apiece, and Chase Walker and Doogie James both added 10 points.

St. Charles, which finished 6-2 in the CCL ahead of runner-up DeSales (5-3), was 9-6 overall before playing Walnut Ridge on Feb. 19.

The 16th-seeded Cardinals opened the Division I district tournament against 43rd-seeded Zanesville on Feb. 23 in the first round, with the winner advancing to play at 14th-seeded Olentangy on Feb. 26.

The district semifinal is March 3, with the likely opponent being sixth-seeded Pickerington Central.

Through 15 games, James led the team in scoring (14.6 points per game), assists (4.7) and steals (2.9). Walker was averaging 10.5 points and a team-high 6.2 rebounds, Josh Whiteside was adding 8.7 points per contest, Wilkins was averaging 7.8 points and Ryan Utt was averaging 6.9 points and 5.4 rebounds.

shennen@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekHennen