Bexley police beat: Feb. 26

A customer of a restaurant in the 2400 block of East Main Street, reported that Feb. 13, a cellphone was lost or stolen.

Bexley police confirmed that after reviewing the restaurant’s security camera footage, the victim’s mobile phone was stolen from inside the restaurant.

In other recent Bexley incident reports:

• An employee of a store in the 2500 block of East Main Street reported at 12:57 p.m. Feb. 14, a suspect stole four packs of organic ground beef, two packs of frozen shrimp, a bottle of white wine and a box of donuts. The complainant stated that at 1:20 p.m., the suspect left the store through the loading dock door and fled south.

• An employee of a store in the 2500 block of East Main Street reported at 5:44 p.m. Feb. 22, two female juveniles placed items in their pockets without paying for them.

• A customer of a business in the 2700 block of East Main Street reported Feb. 20, someone picked up her car key from the ground and left without returning the key.