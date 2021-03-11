Bexley City Council approves expanding citizen review board

Chris Bournea

ThisWeek

Bexley City Council voted 7-0 on March 9 to approve a resolution to add two members to the city’s Citizen Review Advisory Board.

The vote followed a discussion among council members and Mayor Ben Kessler about the process for appointing residents to the city’s boards and commissions.

Kessler created the Citizen Review Advisory Board by executive order last June. It is charged with reviewing complaints under appeal to the mayor that pertain to unlawful discrimination or bias directed by city employees.

On Oct. 13, 2020, council voted 7-0 to approve an ordinance to codify the board and expand its membership from three to five. With the passage of the resolution March 9, Tiffany Hunt and Glenn Soden join the members Kessler appointed last June: Bryan Drewry, Becky Guzman and Lee Nathans.

Stanwood Road resident Marc Abramson spoke at both the second and third readings of the resolution and said that after he expressed an interest to Kessler and City Council President Lori Ann Feibel about serving on the board last year, he was not contacted for an interview or asked to provide references.

Abramson said while he agreed the board members Kessler selected are qualified, they do not represent a cross-section of the community since three have been employed by the same company, Nationwide Insurance, and four are registered Democrats.

Drewry, Guzman, Nathans and Soden are registered Democrats; Hunt is unaffiliated, according to the Franklin County Board of Elections. Hunt and Drewry are employed by Nationwide and Nathans is a former associate of the Call Insurance Agency, which serves as an agent for Nationwide, according to their resumes.

“I would be raising this issue if four of the five candidates were registered Republicans or Democrats,” Abramson said. “Having too many members from the same organization, political or otherwise, totally conflicts with the city’s own selection criteria.”

Jen Robinson, who chairs council’s safety and health committee, said she, Kessler and community member Manika Williams conducted interviews in late January and early February with candidates for the board.

Robinson said the board is nonpartisan and the candidates’ political affiliations were not considered in the selection process.

“We also took great care to ensure that the candidates that we were going to present to (council) were representative of our city’s population and were ready and able to handle the task that was before them,” Robinson said. “We did have a brief discussion about two of the candidates that ultimately being presented to (council) were employed by Nationwide, but we agreed that their skill sets were incredibly valuable to the work of this committee, so we decided that we were going to put their names forward.”

Kessler said the openings on the board were advertised with postings on the city’s website, bexley.org, and in the Bexley Blast, the city’s weekly email newsletter. He said he and Feibel interviewed Abramson on July 13, 2020.

“We spent at least an hour discussing the citizen review board, among other subjects, with Mr. Abramson,” Kessler said. “I spent more time with him than I spent with any of the other applicants that we subsequently interviewed.”

Kessler said he asked his assistant to follow up with Abramson and invite him to apply to the citizen review board. Kessler said his records indicate that Abramson didn’t respond to the invitation to apply.

“There’s only one thing that the charter requires of the appointment process for residents, which is that it be posted at least a month in advance of making a decision,” Kessler said. “And we definitely met that criteria.”

Council member Richard Sharp suggested that revisions to the city charter, which are under review by a council subcommittee, could include more clarity for the criteria for boards and commissions. Sharp said a clearer definition of what constitutes “diversity” in board members’ backgrounds would help avoid confusion in the future.

“There are a number of ways ‘diversity’ can be interpreted at various points in time,” he said. “They may not always be consistent, and so we probably should consider potential pitfalls we may be creating for future mayors and councils if, potentially, changes are made to the charter.”

The resolution states that the terms of all five members will end June 30, 2023. Kessler said terms will be staggered in the future so they don’t expire simultaneously. This can be done either through a revision to the city charter or by adjusting the terms when they come up for renewal.

“I think the intent would be to have a reappointment at a future (date), basically, so that you would build in staggering automatically,” Kessler said.

