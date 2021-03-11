Virtual event will honor Bexley City Schools teachers, staff

ThisWeek group

The Bexley Education Foundation, in partnership with the Bexley City Schools, will hold a virtual “gratitude event” to recognize school community members for their work through the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic over the last year.

Together in Gratitude, an online event will premiere on Facebook and YouTube at 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 21.

Hosted by Molly Brewer, a Bexley graduate and WBNS 10TV reporter, the program will spotlight the ways that teachers and staff have focused on keeping students connected, cared for and safe through creativity, innovation and outreach. The program also will recognize the 2021 Glick Family Bexley Educator of the Year.

Community members are invited to participate by recording a short thank-you video and/or writing a note of appreciation to a teacher or staff member. These messages will be included as part of the virtual event. Videos can be sent to jennifer.mcghee@bexley.us and messages can be made by going to tinyurl.com/staff-tribute by April 1.

Sponsorship opportunities are available through Bexley Education Foundation. Sponsorships range from the $100 family sponsor level to the $1,000 event underwriter level. Sponsorship information is available at tinyurl.com/gratitude-sponsorship or by calling foundation Executive Director Pam Glasgow at 614-338-2093.

For information, go to bexleyeducationfoundation.org.