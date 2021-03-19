Bexley police beat: March 19

An employee of a construction company reported that sometime between March 4 and March 5, someone forced entry into Jeffrey Mansion, 165 N. Parkview Ave., and stole multiple items.  

In other recent Bexley police incident reports: 

• A victim reported that their wallet was stolen while eating at a restaurant in the 2100 block of East Main Street

• A resident in the 900 block of Mayfield Place reported that on March 5, someone stole $4,500 in cash from his residence. 

• An employee of a store in the 2200 block of East Main Street reported that on March 5, two suspects stole five packages of lamb rib chops. 

• A victim reported that on March 3, someone stole their bike while it was parked inside the entrance way to a store in the 2500 block of East Main Street

