Bexley police beat: March 26

ThisWeek group

A resident reported that on March 11, someone smashed the rear passenger window of their vehicle and stole their purse while the vehicle was parked in the Bexley City Hall parking lot, 2242 E. Main St.

In other recent Bexley police incident reports:

• A resident reported that on March 7, their wallet was stolen while eating a restaurant in the 2200 block of East Main Street.

• A resident in the 2400 block of Fair Avenue reported that sometime between March 21 and March 22, someone stole items from her unlocked vehicle while it was parked outside of her residence.

• A resident in the 100 block of Stanbery Avenue reported that sometime between March 14 and March 15, someone entered his unlocked vehicle in his driveway and stole several items.

• A resident in the 40 block of South Cassingham Road reported that on March 18, someone stole $200 in cash from her unlocked vehicle while it was parked in her driveway.

-Chris Bournea/ThisWeek