Distinctly Bexley Schools: All for One program does more than provide devices

Dan Good

Guest Columnist

Last month, we undoubtedly entered a new chapter.

More and more individuals are receiving the vaccine in our community, transmission rates continue to decrease and our students are back in the classroom more than they have been since the initial shutdown in March 2020.

Much of what our faculty, staff and students experienced and explored over the last 12 months will be remembered as emergency virtual-learning solutions and will become a distant memory. However, there are many positive progressions to education that we will keep.

One of those is Bexley City Schools’ new One for All personal-device program, made possible by the generous donation of the Bexley Education Foundation. This fall, each student in the district received a personal device to continue learning seamlessly in all learning modalities.

As students have returned to more consistent time in classrooms through Hybrid 2.0 and now all-in instruction, students and staff have discovered even more capabilities the devices allow. Zoom, Canvas and Google Classroom certainly have served a purpose this year, but there’s much more.

Elementary students are using the devices to conduct research on everything from historical figures to indigenous cultures to biomes and craft presentations to share their findings. Some elementary classes are even using the devices to dive into podcast and video production.

Our middle school students are harnessing the collaborative aspects of the Chromebooks by holding digital classroom discussions and working in shared Google Docs. In math class, students are testing the limits of formulas and in humanities are traveling the world through virtual tours.

High school students are gaining additional technology and self-management skills that will be useful for them in college and in their careers. Additionally, in some classes, students are completing work digitally to save paper and others are exploring new passions like animation.

Allied arts teachers and students also have embraced the equitable capabilities the devices provide by hosting workshops with local artists and collaborative production and performance experiences. These are new opportunities open schoolwide to all our students.

Bexley City Schools will continue to pursue new uses of the technology our students and faculty have in their hands. The devices have done more than provide new software. They have created another shared experience and an equitable way to stay connected for all our students.

The Bexley Education Foundation still is collecting donations to support the One for All program. To learn more partnering with the foundation, visit the BEF website, bexleyeducationfoundation.org/. The school district is grateful for our community’s ongoing support of our students and their growth.

Dan Good is the interim superintendent of Bexley City Schools. Learn more about the district at bexleyschools.org