Bexley superintendent search to include community forums

Chris Bournea

ThisWeek

The Bexley City Schools district is moving forward with its search for a new superintendent, with finalists to be interviewed in early May, school board member Victoria Powers reported at the April 6 meeting.

April 11 was the deadline for candidates to submit applications for the position. The board will consult with search firm Ray and Associates in late April to narrow down a list of candidates to interview, Powers said.

She serves as the liaison between the district and Ray and Associates.

“As part of the interview process, we are planning forums for stakeholder groups, including a community forum, where all community members will be able to watch the candidates who will be separately interviewed,” she said.

“They will be able to watch each of the final candidates respond to questions. We are planning to livestream or record it so everyone has the opportunity to watch.”

Powers said she will work with Ray and Associates to set up a portal for the community to submit questions to the candidates. The interview process will include additional opportunities for the public and district stakeholders to provide input, she said.

“In addition to the community forums, there will be separate interview sessions for administrators, teachers and staff, students, PTO (parent-teacher organizations), booster groups and similar other partners,” she said.

Interim Superintendent Dan Good joined the district last fall after Kimberly Pietsch Miller resigned to become the superintendent of Eastland-Fairfield Career & Technical Schools.

Powers said the district will post updates about the superintendent search process at bexleyschools.org.

Also at the meeting, board members approved posting a job listing for the district’s vacant diversity, equity and inclusion leader position. Leisan Smith left that position earlier this year to become the chief equity officer at the Columbus School for Girls.

According to the job description, responsibilities for the diversity, equity and inclusion leader include developing strategies to eliminate achievement disparities among student groups, particularly racial and economic groups.

“This position description is the culmination of input from any community members, students K-12, and even higher-education faculty and staff,” Good said. “This leader will continue the equity-oriented work that’s outlined in the board strategic plan.”

The diversity, equity and inclusion leader will work with the district’s coordinator of experiential learning and community engagement, Good said.

Steve Shapiro was approved at the meeting as the full-time coordinator of experiential learning and community engagement, which includes helping students find internships at local businesses.

The board previously appointed Shapiro to the role in 2019.

Because of the district shifting to remote learning in March 2020 during COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, the position was reduced to part-time and Shapiro also was assigned as a part-time social-studies teacher.

Shapiro and the successful candidate for the diversity, equity and inclusion leader will collaborate on implementing the district’s anti-racism programs, among other duties, Good said.

“Those two together are really going to inform our efforts and move forward the board’s work toward the goals they’ve set in their strategic plan,” Good said.

