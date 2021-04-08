Spring fling: Bexley schedules cleanup, environmental-education events

Chris Bournea

With spring in full bloom, the city of Bexley is holding a series of community cleanup and environmental-education events this month.

The Greater Bexley Cleanup Day will be held 8 to 11 a.m. April 24 near the Bexley Service Department, 1777 Delmar Drive.

Participants can drop off unwanted items and volunteer to pick up litter around the city. Due to COVID-19 coronavirus safety protocols, participants must wear face coverings throughout the event.

During the Cleanup Day, residents can dispose of batteries (tape must be used to cover both terminals of lithium ion batteries), household items in good working order, paper for shredding (no paper clips, staples, receipts or binders), clothes and textiles in good condition, broken electronics, bicycles and cardboard egg cartons.

Beginning at 9 a.m., the city’s Environmental Sustainability Advisory Committee will hold a community litter-pick up. Residents interested in participating should meet at 9 a.m. at the Nelson Park parking lot at the intersection of Nelson Road and Clifton Avenue. Cleanup supplies will be provided.

The Cleanup Day coincides with National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day, an event coordinated by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration that is designed to give people a safe way to dispose of unused medication. During the cleanup, residents can drop off expired or unused medication. Neither liquid medicine or syringes can be dropped off.

In addition to Cleanup Day, the city is holding weekly cleanup events this spring in observance of Earth Month. Mayor Ben Kessler has launched a new “Trash Talk with the Mayor” program in which volunteers can preregister to be part of a small group that will help Kessler clean up litter for 90 minutes.

The weekly cleanups target areas that tend to have an abundance of litter, Kessler said. The program launched March 24 at Pumphouse Park near the intersection of East Main Street and Alum Creek Drive.

“We got a ton of trash at the park and then went across Alum Creek Drive,” Kessler said when announcing the program during City Council’s March 30 meeting. “We’ll be doing different locations at different times and different days.”

Future “Trash Talk with the Mayor” events include: April 16, 4:30 p.m. at North Cassady Avenue at Delmar Drive; April 24, 9 a.m. (coinciding with Cleanup Day) at Tim Horton’s, 2062 E. Livingston Ave.; April 28, 4:30 p.m. at East Main Street at Chelsea Avenue; May 8, 9 a.m. at Alum Creek Drive and East Main Street; and May 14, 4:30 p.m., location to be announced.

The city’s Earth Month observance also includes a virtual event to mark Arbor Day, which encourages volunteers to plant trees. In advance of the official April 30 Arbor Day observance, Kessler and City Council member Troy Markham will hold a virtual discussion April 22 about Richard Powers’ Pulitzer Prize-winning novel “Overstory,” which addresses the destruction of forests. Participants will receive details about the event upon registration.

For more information and to register for the cleanup and Arbor Day events, visit the city’s website at bexley.org.

