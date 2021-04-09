Bexley Police Beat: April 9

ThisWeek group

A resident in the 2700 block of Allegheny Avenue reported that at 6:30 a.m. March 31, her vehicle was stolen while it was parked with the engine running in front of the residence.

In other Bexley police incident reports:

A resident in the 700 block of Chelsea Avenue reported that between March 27 and March 29, someone stole their vehicle.

A resident in the 200 block of South Cassingham Road reported that about 1:40 p.m. March 26 a bicycle was stolen from in front of Bexley Middle School, 250 S. Cassingham Road.

An employee of a store in the 2200 block of East Main Street reported that at 12:35 p.m. March 30 a woman stole multiple packages of meat.

A resident in the 2400 block of Elm Avenue reported that at 3 a.m. March 29, someone entered an unlocked vehicle parked in the driveway of the residence and stole approximately $9 from the vehicle and fled on foot.

–Chris Bournea/ThisWeek