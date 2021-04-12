Boys Tennis: Reece Yakubov, two-time state qualifier, to lead St. Charles Cardinals

Coach Max Quinton has one of the state’s top singles players in senior Reece Yakubov to anchor his St. Charles tennis team.

Now the fourth-year coach will work to get his younger players court experience before the postseason begins.

“We have Reece and some young guys,” said Quinton, whose team lost its opener 3-2 to Wellington on April 5. “We’re moving kids around until we’re able to find the right combination. The second-doubles court could change a lot over the course of the season.”

Yakubov was a state qualifier as a freshman and sophomore before the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic forced the cancellation of spring sports last year.

As a freshman, the Ohio State-signee teamed with 2018 graduate Jack Dabek to finish second in the Division I state tournament in doubles, losing 3-6, 7-5, 6-3 to New Albany's Devin Boyer and Nathan Jose in the final.

As a sophomore, Yakubov finished 16-3 and won sectional and district championships before losing 6-3, 6-3 to Springboro’s Sainandan Dore in a state quarterfinal.

“(The season has) been good so far, and we’ve had great weather to start,” Yakubov said. “We lost our opener, but I’m happy with the way the team is trending.

“Since the lockdown, I have been focused on my playing more. I was able to play a lot during COVID and work hard on my fitness. Now I’m working on my return and serve to get ready for the season.”

Junior Brady Pema plays second singles, and freshman Victor Roscoe started the season at third singles. Senior Daniel Marino and junior Daniel Ferguson opened at first doubles, and senior Andy Somodi and junior Beckham Parsons played the second court.

Seniors Keller Bueneman and Quinn Gelhaus and freshmen William Harrier, Bogdan Rogers and Nicholas Scharfenberger also are expected to figure into the varsity mix.

“We have a lot of young talent that appears to be good now and will get better down the road,” Quinton said. “This is Reece’s last year, but it looks like we’ll have a bunch of good young players to take his place.”

INSIDE THE CARDINALS

•Coach: Max Quinton, fourth season

•Next match: April 15 vs. Pickerington North

•Key athletes: Daniel Ferguson, Daniel Marino, Brady Pema and Reece Yakubov

Young, talented Lions

have high expectations

Seniors Duncan Johnson and Will Meyer are the most experienced returnees for Bexley.

Meyer played second doubles in 2019, and Johnson moved between the j.v. and varsity lineups.

First-year coach Will Gingery said his team is young but shows plenty of potential. Gingery replaced Mark Liefeld, who led the team for six seasons.

“We have a lot of young guys, with four of the guys in our top seven being sophomores,” Gingery said. “Our players four through 12 are pretty even, so we have a lot of depth. Our second-doubles players could be third singles on a lot of teams.”

Sophomore Stefan Schiff will be at first singles with Meyer at second and sophomore Austin Flamm at third.

Sophomores Mitchell Giller and Blake Simons play first doubles. On the second court will be Johnson and a rotation of junior Ben Eveland, sophomore Drew Solar and freshman Emmett Plisken.

Seniors Rob Donahey and Henry Ruckel also should see varsity action.

“I like this group because they’re all very hard workers,” said Gingery, whose team was 1-2 overall after defeating Whitehall 5-0 on April 6 in its MSL-Ohio Division opener. “Our practices are pretty competitive, and the guys getting after it. The guys have all been pushing each other during practice.

“We have a lot of guys who work pretty hard, but they don’t play in tournaments during the offseason. We’ve been good in skill work, but we haven’t always been good at winning close matches. We need to do that.”

INSIDE THE LIONS

•Coach: Will Gingery, first season

•Next match: April 15 at Worthington Christian

•Key athletes: Mitchell Giller, Duncan Johnson, Will Meyer, Stefan Schiff and Blake Simons

