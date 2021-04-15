Bexley schools: Parents’ alliance recognizes minority students

Chris Bournea

ThisWeek

The Bexley Minority Parent Alliance (BMPA) presented college scholarships to Bexley High School seniors and presented recognition awards to fifth- and sixth-graders at its Circle of Excellence Awards ceremony held virtually April 11.

A group of parents formed the BMPA in 2016 to provide academic support for minority students and connect them and their families with community resources, said Jonathan Baker, BMPA’s founding president.

He said he Circle of Excellence event recognizes the contributions of minority students to their schools and community and prepare them for the next stages in their academic and professional careers.

“Some questioned five years ago if there was even a need for a group like BMPA,” Baker said.

By supporting BMPA, “you’re not saying that you’re opposed to other groups. But you’re doing your part to vaccinate society of the virus called racism.”

Interim Superintendent Dan Good said the students honored by the BMPA have overcome the challenges of various learning models that the district has implemented during the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, including remote learning, hybrid learning and return to in-person classes in late March.

“Based upon our data, these students have thrived academically,” Good said. “The Circle of Excellence allows us to take off our hats in expressions of respect for attaining this important point in their educational careers, whether because of or in spite of epidemiological and social barriers.”

Bexley High School Principal Kristin Robbins said despite the challenges presented by the pandemic, many seniors mentored younger students and took part in anti-racism programs, including the district’s first curriculum equity audit.

“While there certainly has been considerable attention devoted to meeting the needs of learners across digital platforms, these seniors have pushed us to sharpen our understanding of racial inequities,” Robbins said. “Our seniors have been critically involved in this, pushing Bexley High School to reflect and rethink how we meet the needs of each student in our high school.”

The 2021 BMPA college scholarship recipients are:

Zoe Boxill, Maya Cochran, Mimi Calhoun, Sydnee Collins, Mia Dietz, Destynee Golden, Selah Foster, Coco Gonzalez, Alexandra Grieshop, Rakiya Katagum, Atticus Keels, Ryan Kemp, Megan Lampke, Jaden Lumpkins, Martin Landeros, Nathan Ma, Phillip Martin, Camila Melgar-Zubieta, Rhegan Miller, Lydia Moore, Thomas Nakasako, Grant Nguyen, Juan Posada Merida, Alexis Rose, Calvin Planck, Angstrom Sarkar, Carver Spangle, Hannah Spangle, Shawn Stanley, Xavier Streeter, Leah Tadese, Ethan Thompson, and Anh Vu.

The BMPA also presented the Bexley Anti-Racist Project, a local social justice organization, with its 2021 Friend of the BMPA award.

