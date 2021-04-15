Distinctly Bexley Schools: District stays on road of being equitable, inclusive community

Dan Good

Guest Columnist

Spring is an inspiring time for me because it’s a season of growth and change for things both new and old.

During these months, we plant fresh seeds and begin to see life return to the things we planted years ago. This season is a wonderful depiction of what it means to live fully committed to life-long learning and growth.

Planting and growing seeds is not always easy.

The ground must be tilled, dug up and nurtured – the same is true for our minds. One of the hardest things about being a student (as a child or as an adult) is that process of digging up old roots and planting new thoughts to grow.

Yet, spring reminds us that it’s work worth doing because growth is beautiful.

More:Distinctly Bexley Schools: All for One program does more than provide devices

More:Distinctly Bexley Schools: Students continue to thrive in, out of classrooms despite pandemic

At Bexley City Schools, we continue to dig and plant new seeds of growth, particularly in our efforts to become an anti-racist district that cultivates a safe, engaging and welcoming environment for all. One of our major areas of focus this year has been developing our consciousness and increasing our celebration of our individual and cultural uniqueness.

Our work, which started years ago, has taken on new life with our staff and our students.

The administrative team has engaged in professional development on implicit bias to challenge and grow our consciousness. These important self and systemic discoveries will continue to impact our classrooms, staff meetings and future professional development as a district.

Additionally, we continue to nurture new ways of seeing and experiencing the world alongside our larger community. One of the ways we have done this is through an invigorating and thought-provoking discussion on a popular podcast that tells stories from the New York City Public School system.

Partners, like the Bexley Minority Parent Alliance (BMPA), continue to impact our students as well. Earlier this month, BMPA once again hosted their Circle of Excellence to celebrate our students, graduates, distinguished alumni and community partners.

We are grateful for our partnering organizations that continue to help guide our antiracism work and celebrate our students.

The district recently was named a recipient of the Diversity in Education Profession grant from the Ohio Department of Education. This grant, in conjunction with our staff and community efforts, will aid in the recruitment and retention of staff of color to help foster an environment where all students experience a sense of belonging in an equitable and inclusive learning community.

Each development in this critically important work is a step in the right direction.

Similar to planting a garden, we will continue daily to nurture our commitment to equity and inclusion. We will celebrate each new bloom of growth and continue to till the garden so new growth can occur.

We are overwhelmingly grateful for the community’s support and involvement in our ongoing process.

Dan Good is the interim superintendent of Bexley City Schools. Learn more about the district at bexleyschools.org