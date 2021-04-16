Bexley Police Beat: April 16

ThisWeek group

A resident in the 2100 block of Allegheny Avenue reported that about 6:30 a.m. March 31 her 2005 was stolen while parked and running in front of her residence.

In other Bexley police incident reports:

• A resident in the 2300 block of East Livingston Avenue reported on April 8, someone broke the glass in the front outer door of her home.

• A resident in the 700 block of South Cassingham Road reported on April 7, $150 worth of groceries were stolen from the home.

• A patron of a restaurant in the 2100 block of East Main Street reported on March 27, her phone was stolen while she was at the restaurant.

–Chris Bournea/ThisWeek