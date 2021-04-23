Bexley City Council to resume in-person meetings May 11

After more than a year of holding meetings virtually because of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, Bexley City Council is scheduled to reconvene in person next month.

Council members voted 7-0 on April 13 that beginning May 11, council will hold regular meetings in person on the second and fourth Tuesdays at Bexley City Hall, 2242 E. Main St.

“We will welcome members of the public to join us,” council President Lori Ann Feibel said. “The public must wear masks and be seated 6 feet apart so that everyone will be healthy and safe.”

Feibel added that unless citizens have questions for council, they are asked to continue to watch the meetings via Zoom through the city’s website, bexley.org.

Council also agreed to a suggestion by council member Richard Sharp that if members of the public notify council in advance, questions can be submitted via Zoom.

“Anybody is permitted to submit anything in writing,” City Attorney Marc Fishel said.

Feibel said council members, Mayor Ben Kessler and Fishel discussed the topic of when to resume meeting in person at council’s virtual retreat in February.

Feibel said by the time in-person meetings resume, all seven members will have received both vaccine doses.

Council member Jessica Saad said resuming in-person meetings is appropriate as the vaccine rollout continues.

“This is exactly where we are in the timing of this pandemic,” she said. “We’re doing the right things with taking the steps to make sure we’re safe.”

As council moves toward in-person meetings, Bexley City Schools resumed full-time in-person classes with mask requirements and other safety protocols in March after spring break and the Bexley Public Library, 2411 E. Main St., has reopened for limited browsing, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

