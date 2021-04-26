Notebook: St. Charles Cardinals lacrosse team hopes difficult schedule pays dividends

Hoping to prepare it for the Division I postseason, coach Kyle Andrews set up a tough schedule in his first season leading the St. Charles lacrosse team.

The Cardinals have the likes of top-ranked Dublin Jerome, second-ranked Upper Arlington, Cincinnati Moeller, Dublin Coffman, Olentangy Liberty and Springboro on their schedule, plus Division II powerhouses DeSales and Watterson in CCL play.

“We have a tough schedule, but we’ll face that competition and learn from the games no matter the outcome,” said Andrews, whose team was 6-3 before playing Dublin Scioto on April 22. “That will make us better prepared for the postseason.

“Every coach feels that way. The season doesn’t matter as much because everyone makes the playoffs. It matters in terms of seeding and who you’ll play in the first couple of rounds, but you want to be playing well by the time you reach the playoffs.”

Through nine games, Blake Roller led St. Charles with 16 goals and four assists, followed by Tommy Cloran (13 goals, 9 assists), Thomas O’Reilly (13 goals, 8 assists), Griffin Burkey (12 goals, 9 assists), Henry Mauntel (12 goals, 5 assists), Gavin Williams (10 goals, 6 assists) and Colin McClain (9 goals, 1 assist).

Goalie Brodie Sullivan had 103 saves and a .620 save percentage.

“Our guys never quit. They have that grit and desire,” Andrews said. “No matter what, they want to play until the final whistle. There’s no quit in our boys at all.

“Jack Lindemann, Quinn Matteson and Adam Budzik are starting to jell as a unit on defense. William Ruess and T.J. Martin also have been great on the face-offs for us. We’re starting to play the way we need to play.”

The Cardinals began CCL play April 27 against DeSales.

“It’s a really tough schedule left, and we can’t let down,” Andrews said.

•The Bexley girls track and field team dominated the home Russ Owen/Bexley Relays, winning seven events April 16 to capture the team title. It also set a pair of program records.

Ellie Smith and Sydnie Smith set a program record in winning the discus with a combined 186 feet, 2 inches. The sisters also won the shot put (63-7) as the Lions scored 80 points to finish ahead of runner-up Columbus School for Girls (58).

The lap medley of Hannah Hayden, Karleigh Place, Maria Steinke and Claire MacDonald won in 13 minutes, 24.7 seconds, eclipsing a program record from 1986.

Also winning were the 400-meter relay (52.56) of Jenna Plank, Ava Resier, Sofia Sheridan and Isabel Niermeyer, the shuttle hurdles relay (1:14.8) of Selah Foster, Laney Luper, Ryann Donahey and Leah Tadese, the 3,200 relay (10:47.1) of Place, Hayden, Ally Grieshop and Steinke and the 6,400 relay (23:05.0) of MacDonald, Addison Helon, Place and Grieshop.

Bexley got its other first-place finish from Sheridan and Plank, who combined to win the long jump (30-9).

Finishing second were Bethany Kok and Hayley Heideman in the high jump (8-8) and the 800 relay (1:51.8) of Plank, Reiser, Sheridan and Niermeyer.

On the boys side, the Lions were third (56) behind Grandview (72) and St. Charles (62).

Winning were Andrew DeLaCruz, Athanasius Young, Elliot Roe and Solomon McDow in the 6,400 relay (19:54.0) and Matthew Levy, Grant Sheridan, Jamel Thomas-Joyce and Mason Louis in the sprint medley (1:37.9).

Finishing second were William Ross, Douglas Denby, William Petry and Louis in the shuttle hurdles (1:03.9), Nicholas Eddy, Young, Petry and Spencer Stevenson in the 1,600 relay (3:37.4) and Stevenson, Eddy, DeLaCruz and McDow in the 3,200 relay (8:37.6).

•The CSG track team finished second in the Russ Owen/Bexley Relays.

The 1,600 relay of Kayden Edwards, Jameson Pillifant, Sophia Nagy and Fabi Corso won in 4:25.3 to lead the Unicorns, who also had four runner-up finishes.

Placing second were Jolien Kusi and Maya Carpenter in the shot put (59-1 3/4), Kusi and Emma Spangler in the discus (158-1), Pillifant and Ciara Latham in the long jump (30-3 1/2) and Lauren Sloan, Ella Chomic, Carly Priest and Corso in the 3,200 relay (10:51.1).

•The St. Charles track team won five events while finishing second in the Russ Owen/Bexley Relays.

Placing first were Isaiah Yarngo, Will Cromley, Paul Roginski and Max Taylor in the 400 relay (45.7), Yarngo, Cromley, Trent Wells and Derek Lyons in the 800 relay (1:35.1), Brady Westin, Wells, Lyons and Owen Karas in the 1,600 relay (3:30.9) and Colin Hayter, Westin, Caleb Lipkin and Karas in the 3.200 relay (8:32.4).

Liam Quintana and Roginski combined for 11-2 to win the high jump.

The Cardinals got runner-up finishes from Lyons and Roginski in the long jump (39-6), Lipkin, Hayter, A.J. Liss and Emmanuel Tewolde in the 6,400 relay (20:10.5) and Taylor, Roginski, Quinlan and Lyons in the shuttle hurdles (1:06.09).

•Quinn McDermott led the Bexley softball team in hitting through 12 games, batting .441 with three home runs and 14 RBI.

Liv Wilson was batting .360 with five RBI, but had played in only eight games because of an arm injury. Claire Melville was batting .308 with 11 RBI.

The Lions were 2-13 overall and 1-2 in the MSL-Ohio before playing Grandview on April 22.

“We have a young team with injuries, with (senior catcher) Aly Cox being out with a knee injury and Liv Wilson has been battling arm issues, but we still might use her as a DH,” coach Jess Sciacca said. “We started slow at the plate, but we’ve started to hit the ball throughout the lineup.”

