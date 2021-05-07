Three finalists for Bexley superintendent post tout qualifications at community forum

The Bexley City Schools Board of Education has narrowed its search for a new superintendent to three finalists.

Keith Bell, associate director of Leadership Services of the Educational Services Center of Northeast Ohio; Jason Fine, principal of Jones Middle School in Upper Arlington; and Scot Prebles, superintendent of the Forest Hills School District, are the finalists.

Kyle Smith, district treasurer, said a decision could be made as early as next week.

In late April, the board of education consulted with search firm Ray and Associates to narrow the list of 31 applicants.

The finalists answered questions submitted by community members during a May 4 virtual forum.

During the forum, each candidate described his leadership style and how he would guide the district through diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) efforts, among other questions.

Bell holds a doctorate in educational studies from Ohio State University, a master’s degree in education from Bowling Green University and a bachelor’s degree in business education from Defiance College. He previously served as superintendent of the Euclid City Schools, an administrator at the Columbus City Schools and principal of Westerville South High School.

Bell described his leadership style as collaborative and said all four members of his administrative team at Euclid later became superintendents.

“I don’t necessarily have to be the smartest person in the room. I love to be able to learn from other folks,” he said. “For me, it’s always about being able to grow other folks and get them to realize their potential.”

Bell said he would guide the district’s DEI efforts by examining existing policies and identifying gaps that should be addressed.

“When it comes to diversity and inclusion, you want to look at, where is it we want to go as a district, what is the metric we want to use to measure that?” Bell said. “Without any kind of metric to understand where you want to go, you can’t hold anybody accountable.”

Fine holds a doctorate in education from Miami University, a master’s degree in education from Cambridge College and a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Ohio University. He previously served as principal and assistant principal of Barrington Elementary School in Upper Arlington.

Fine said his leadership style includes giving serious weight to feedback, even when it comes in the form of criticism.

“I welcome feedback, and I welcome hard conversations and critical conversations, but I encourage and I expect respectful feedback,” Fine said. “It’s done through digging in and building those connections and relationships with our staff, with our students. We expect our students to be responsible and safe citizens and we expect the same from our teachers and our educators and our staff members, and I expect the same from me.”

Fine said he would help shape the district’s DEI efforts by working with groups such as the Bexley Minority Parent Alliance and the Bexley Anti-Racism Project.

“It’s so important that we bring those groups together and we have a conversation as a school district, as a staff, as a community, to make sure that work continues,” Fine said. “I never want to come off as I have the answers. I surround myself with great people, and in those relationships we rely on one another so that we can collectively come together and solve some of these intense problems.”

Prebles holds a master’s degree in administrative educational leadership and a bachelor’s degree in industrial technology education from Miami University. He previously served as superintendent of the Brecksville-Broadview and Grandview Exempted Village school districts.

Prebles described his leadership style as adaptable to situations that arise and incorporating stakeholders’ input.

“The flexibility and the ability to assess what type of necessary for each situation is important,” he said. “You’re always seeking the expertise from others, to look at things from many different perspectives. In most situations when you’re making big decisions in the best interest of students, you need community partners in that room so you have a sense of all views of challenges.”

Prebles said he would help advance the district’s DEI efforts by ensuring all students are represented in decisions that affect the learning environment.

“Diversity in the school setting is having a clear understanding of who you’re serving. What are the talents, the gifts, the expectations that are necessary to move that group along?” he said. “When students have representation of them in their schooling, then they feel that they belong.”

The board is expected to announce a decision before interim Superintendent Dan Good’s contract expires June 30.

Good joined the district last fall after Kimberly Pietsch Miller resigned to become the superintendent of the Eastland-Fairfield Career & Technical Schools.

In February, Jill Abraham, the district’s chief academic officer, withdrew her name for consideration for the superintendent post after the board had announced that she had been chosen to succeed Good. Abraham has continued in her role as chief academic officer.

