First Bexley Youth Activity Fair to connect students with organizations

Chris Bournea

ThisWeek

At the first Bexley Youth Activity Fair, students of all ages will be able to meet representatives from a variety of local organizations and find out how to get involved in programs and services that serve young people.

The outdoor event is set for May 15 from noon to 3:20 p.m. at Jeffrey Park, 165 N. Parkview Ave. Advance registration is required.

The fair is a collaboration between the Bexley Recreation and Parks Department, Bexley City Schools, Bexley Scout Troop 166 and the Bexley Community Foundation.

Gregory Krabacher, Troop 166 scout leader, said the idea for the event originated last fall when troop leadership met with Dan Good, interim superintendent, to brainstorm on how the organization could better serve students.

“We initially were hoping to have a stronger partnership with the schools,” Krabacher said. “Dr. Good really encouraged us to think big and to think of a way that we could have a hands-on activity that we could do safely outside and would encourage people to seek out all the different opportunities that are out there.”

“This has been a challenging year for young people,” said Steve Shapiro, the district’s coordinator of Experiential Learning and Community Engagement. “Bexley City School District is very excited to help sponsor an event that not only allows young people to do fun activities at Jeffrey Park but also invites them to learn about great opportunities including summer camps, STEM and arts experiences, community service opportunities and more. We’re excited to support all of these great experiential learning opportunities.”

The event will take the form of an information fair, with representatives from local organizations manning booths placed throughout the park.

Other participating organizations include the Bexley Public Library, the Jewish Community Center of Greater Columbus (JCC), Bexley Girl Scouts, Chambers Music Studio, the PAST Foundation, Bexley Coding Camp.

Students will have an opportunity to learn about activities that will be held this spring and summer as facilities begin to reopen, said Michael Price, recreation director.

“Getting people out and being active is what we’re about at recreation and parks,” he said. “Whether it’s people coming to us or whether they're going to the JCC or going to some other organization, for us, it’s just important that our residents have that outlet.

“We think we offer a lot of things in the recreation department for them to do. But more important than that is just that everyone has an opportunity, that they're finding something they enjoy and that they can develop a passion for, that they can learn about.”

The fair will have hands-on activities, such as helping scouts build a bridge with ropes and wooden planks, Krabacher said.

Representatives from community organizations will “have an opportunity to meet with parents and anybody else who wants to come by and check out their organization and get information,” Krabacher said. “Meanwhile, the kids can participate in these hands-on activities.”

Because of safety protocols, attendance is capped at 100 families, who will be admitted in pre-registered hour-long time blocks throughout the day. To register, visit bexley.org/byaf.

editorial@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekNews