Bexley City Council approves landscape plan for Havenwood Park

Chris Bournea

ThisWeek

A landscaping plan for Havenwood Park is intended to revitalize the park’s features while increasing access for those who have difficulty entering and navigating the park, Bexley city officials said.

City Council voted 7-0 on May 11 to adopt a resolution which authorizes the city to implement an updated landscape plan for the park, 2425 Havenwood Drive South.

Havenwood Park is in a residential neighborhood in south Bexley, north of Charles Street between Euclaire Avenue and South Cassingham Road. In recent years, the park has been the site of the Jazz in the Park summer concert series.

“If you haven't been to this park, it’s not very accessible. There’s a curb all the way around it, and to get into the park, you have to go up a big hump of dirt and it can get a little sloppy,” said council member Troy Markham, who added he lives near the park. “We do have some elderly, and we have some children with accessibility issues getting in this park. And it’s very admirable that we can move on these issues now and be inclusive of people.”

The city held public workshops and a presentation for the South Bexley Neighborhood Association over the past couple of years to gather public input on the landscape plan, which was approved by the city’s Tree and Public Gardens Commission before heading to council.

The plan calls for Havenwood to be maintained as a small-scale park consisting mostly of greenspace, with the possibility of adding benches, tables and chairs around the park’s perimeter. The plan also calls for:

• Refreshing the existing landscaping, which includes lilacs, holly, witch hazel and a variety of trees

• Adding a ramp and pavers to increase accessibility and provide a patio area for the Jazz in the Park series and other events

• Adding boulders that can serve as natural seating or be climbed for recreation

• Adding signage to identify the park

• Adding an informational plaque documenting the history of the park

City Council President Lori Ann Feibel said she’s received comments from residents who said they’re enthusiastic for the new landscaping but also expressed concerns about adding pavers and other features.

“They’re concerned about children getting hurt,” Feibel said. “They’re concerned about less greenspace, because there isn’t a lot of greenspace in south Bexley. The houses are closer together.”

Feibel said aspects of the plan may need to revised to address residents’ concerns as it is implemented over the next several years.

“I’m hoping that the neighbors in the area do understand that this is our hope to compromise,” she said. “I believe that the pavers were initiated not necessarily as a stage, but as a place for individuals who cannot access the park the way most of us are able to do easily. It’s an effort to be more equitable as our population ages.”

