Upper Arlington Jones Middle School principal Jason Fine selected as next Bexley superintendent

Chris Bournea

ThisWeek

The Bexley City Schools Board of Education passed a resolution during May 11 to enter into contract negotiations with Jason Fine to become the district’s next superintendent.

Fine has been the principal at Jones Middle School in Upper Arlington since 2014. Fine graduated from Ohio University with a bachelor's degree in psychology in 1998, Cambridge College with a master’s degree in 2003 and Miami University with a doctorate in 2020.

“We are excited to take this next step in starting contract negotiations with Dr. Fine,” said Marlee Snowdon, board president. “His enthusiastic and optimistic personality, demonstrated understanding of special education and strong listening and communication skills are qualities we identified as important in our next superintendent.

“The board has no doubt that he will work tirelessly with our district leadership team and staff, students and families, to continue progress toward our mission to provide educational experiences that engage, equip and empower each student.”

Keith Bell, associate director of Leadership Services of the Educational Services Center of Northeast Ohio, and Scot Prebles, superintendent of the Forest Hills School District, were the other finalists from the 31 applicants. All finalists participated in a May 4 virtual forum to answer questions submitted from members of the community.

Fine will succeed interim Superintendent Dan Good, who joined the district last October after Kimberly Pietsch Miller resigned to become the superintendent of the Eastland-Fairfield Career & Technical Schools. Good’s contract runs through June.

In February, Jill Abraham, the district’s chief academic officer, withdrew her name for consideration for the position after the board had announced that she had been chosen to succeed Good. Abraham has continued in her role as chief academic officer.

editorial@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekNews