Bexley Police Beat: May 14

ThisWeek group

A resident in the 50 block of North Cassingham Road reported that on May 21, someone stole a propane tank from the backyard.

An empty tank in the place of the full tank.

In other recent Bexley police incident reports:

• A resident in the 50 block of South Remington Road reported that between May 1 and May 2, a bush located in the alley behind the residence was stolen.

• A resident in the 2400 block of Seneca Place reported that at 1:13 a.m. May 2 a man was in his detached garage attempting to steal a bike. The victim escorted him off the property before calling Bexley police, who did not locate the suspect. A description of the suspect was not provided.

• A resident in the 100 block of North Roosevelt Avenue reported that at 3:17 p.m. May 1 three bicycles were stolen from their home.

--Chris Bournea/ThisWeek