Bexley Farmers Market brings back live music, will maintain social-distancing  protocols

Social-distancing guidelines for the Bexley Farmers Market will remain in place this year, but visitors also can expect live entertainment and other features from years past, organizers say.

The 2021 Bexley Farmers Market opened May 20 and continues 4 to 7 p.m. each Thursday through October, rain or shine, over two blocks on Dawson Avenue between East Main Street and Bryden Road.

Even amid the lifting of most COVID-19 coronavirus restrictions on June 2 by order of Gov. Mike DeWine, the market will maintain social-distancing measures, said Michelle White, executive director of Common Greens, a Columbus-based nonprofit organization that operates farmers markets in Bexley, Clintonville and Upper Arlington.

“We will continue to encourage shoppers to maintain social distance from other groups via signage at market entrances,” White said. “We will also continue to have hand-sanitizer stations available for customer use as well.”

The market will feature performances by local musicians and vendors offering products ranging from microgreens, blueberries, mushrooms, macarons and pies to Greek-style baked goods.

“We are also piloting a project in partnership with the Bishop Griffin Food Pantry called ‘Neighbor Foods,’” White said. “How it works: Buy an extra product at the market and donate it to a neighbor in need. Bishop Griffin will collect market donations on the first Thursday of each month for distribution at their pantry the next morning.”

Common Greens also plans to participate in a study that will determine the market’s appeal to consumers in neighboring communities, White said.

“The market will participate in a USDA Farmers Market Promotion Program grant project led by the Ohio Farmers Market Network this year, where we hope to find out a bit more information about where customers are coming from, what they most appreciate about the market and how much they usually spend with our local producers,” she said.

Beyond providing an outlet for consumers to buy produce and other items from local producers, the farmers market includes information booths and serves as a place for neighbors to gather, White said.

“It also serves as a place to build community, where you can meet a neighbor, ask questions about how your food is grown or learn about the work of a community organization,” she said.

For more information, visit bexleyfarmersmarket.org.

